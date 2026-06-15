Perixx Launches PERIBOARD-427 Backlit Trackball Keyboard for Professional and Low-Light Workstations

PERIBOARD-427 features adjustable white and red LED backlighting, helping improve key visibility in low-light work environments such as server rooms, monitoring stations, and other space-constrained workspaces. The compact PERIBOARD-427 integrates keyboard input, trackball navigation, mouse controls, and USB expansion into a single device, helping maximize workspace efficiency in professional environments. The PERIBOARD-427 features an integrated trackball and dedicated mouse buttons, providing precise cursor control and tactile click feedback without requiring a separate mouse. Built-in Dual USB 2.0 Hub Ports provide convenient access for connecting a mouse, flash drive, or other USB accessories directly through the keyboard, helping keep your workspace organized and efficient. Designed for versatile deployment, the PERIBOARD-427 combines keyboard, trackball, and mouse buttons in a single compact unit, making it ideal for hotel self check-in stations, kiosks, industrial workstations, and rack/KVM environments.

PERIXX launches the PERIBOARD-535 II ergonomic mechanical keyboard featuring a split design, low-profile switches, NKRO, and web-based customization.

DUESSELDORF, NRW, GERMANY, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New compact keyboard adds adjustable white and red backlighting to Perixx ’s trackball keyboard lineup for server rooms, KVM systems, control stations, and space-limited workspacesDüsseldorf, Germany – Perixx announced the launch of the PERIBOARD-427 , a compact wired trackball keyboard with adjustable white and red LED backlighting and two built-in USB 2.0 hub ports. Designed for server rooms, KVM setups, and space-limited workstations, it combines keyboard and cursor control in a single device while improving visibility in low-light environments.Bringing Backlit Visibility to Trackball WorkstationsMany professional workstations operate in spaces with limited or inconsistent lighting. Server rooms, network cabinets, monitoring stations, industrial control areas, and media center setups often require compact input devices that remain easy to use during day or night operation.The PERIBOARD-427 addresses this need with adjustable white and red LED backlighting. Users can easily switch between white and red illumination modes and adjust brightness levels to suit different environments and preferences. Whether working in a brightly lit office or a low-light server room, the dual-color backlighting improves key visibility and typing comfort. Rather than focusing on decorative lighting effects, the feature is designed to support productivity in professional workspaces.Space-Saving Design for Professional WorkstationsThe PERIBOARD-427 combines keyboard input and cursor control in a single compact device. Its integrated trackball allows users to navigate without moving their hands away from the keyboard, eliminating the need for additional desk space for a separate mouse. Two dedicated mouse buttons provide familiar left- and right-click functionality for efficient operation.This integrated design is particularly suited for KVM workstations, server racks, industrial terminals, monitoring stations, and other environments where workspace is limited. With a compact 11.18 × 7.17 × 1.1 inch footprint, our keyboard helps optimize available space while maintaining comfortable access to both typing and navigation functions.Quiet Scissor-Switch Typing for Daily OperationThe keyboard uses X-type scissor-switch keys with 2 mm key travel to deliver a smooth, responsive, and low-noise typing experience. The laptop-style key mechanism supports comfortable typing for office tasks, system administration, data entry, monitoring, and general computer use.Built-In USB Hub for Essential PeripheralsTo support workstation convenience, the PERIBOARD-427 includes two built-in USB 2.0 hub ports. These ports allow users to connect compatible accessories such as a flash drive, security key, barcode scanner, USB receiver, or additional input device without adding a separate hub.For users managing compact workstations, this built-in connectivity helps reduce cable clutter and keeps essential peripherals within reach.AvailabilityThe Perixx PERIBOARD-427 is available through Amazon and the Perixx online store.Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/product-reviews/B0GWJXQKH8/ Perixx Website: https://perixx.com/products/periboard-427-h-wired-mini-scissor-switch-trackball-backlit-keyboard Price: 59.99FAQWhat is the PERIBOARD-427 designed for?The PERIBOARD-427 is designed for professional, industrial, and space-constrained workstations that benefit from a compact keyboard, integrated trackball, and adjustable backlighting.Why does the PERIBOARD-427 include white and red backlighting?The adjustable white and red LED backlighting helps improve key visibility in low-light environments such as server rooms, monitoring stations, and evening workspaces.Does the PERIBOARD-427 require a separate mouse?No. The keyboard includes an integrated trackball and physical mouse buttons, allowing users to control the cursor without a separate mouse.About PerixxPerixx is a Germany-based manufacturer of computer peripherals, ergonomic input devices, and workplace productivity solutions. Since 2006, Perixx has developed keyboards, mice, trackballs, and accessories designed to improve comfort, efficiency, and usability for professional and home users worldwide.Key SpecificationsProduct Name: PERIBOARD-427Keyboard Type: Wired compact keyboard with integrated trackballDimensions: 11.18 × 7.17 × 1.1 inches (284 × 182 × 28 mm)Weight: 537 gKey Switch Technology: X-type scissor-switch keysKey Travel: 1800 mmConnection Interface: USB Type-AUSB Connectivity: Two integrated USB 2.0 hub portsBacklighting: Adjustable white and red LED backlight with multiple brightness levelsPointing Device: Built-in trackball with dedicated left and right mouse buttonsHousing Material: ABS plasticCompatibility: Windows-based PCs and compatible systems supporting USB keyboard and mouse input

PERIBOARD-427 | Compact Backlit Trackball Keyboard with White & Red LED Backlight

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