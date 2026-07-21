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Thomas Rebull appointed to the Third DCA

Judge Thomas J. Rebull

Judge Thomas J. Rebull

Gov. Ron DeSantis on July7 17 appointed Thomas Rebull of Miami to serve as judge on the Third District Court of Appeal.


Judge Rebull has served as a circuit judge in the 11th Judicial Circuit since 2011.

Previously, he was a partner at Nelson Mullins. He earned his bachelor's degree from Boston University and his juris doctorate from American University Washington College of Law. Judge Rebull fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Kevin Emas.

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Thomas Rebull appointed to the Third DCA

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