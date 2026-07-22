The U.S. Middle District of Florida has a full-time magistrate judge available in the Jacksonville Division

The U.S. Middle District of Florida will appoint a full-time magistrate judge for the Jacksonville Division.

The annual salary is $229,908. The term of office is eight years. The magistrate judge’s residence and duty station will be in the Jacksonville Division, but the magistrate judge will also have Ocala case responsibilities, and therefore, some travel will be required.

The Middle District utilizes magistrate judges to the maximum extent permissible under 28 U.S.C. §636. The minimum qualifications for appointment as a magistrate judge are set forth in § 631(b) and in Chapter 1 of the Regulations of the Judicial Conference, which establish standards and procedures for the appointment of United States magistrate judges. Further resources describing the duties and qualifications of the position can be found on the Court’s website at www.flmd.uscourts.gov.

A merit selection panel, composed of lawyers and other members of the community, will review each application. After interviewing selected applicants, the panel will recommend to the district judges the five applicants whom the panel considers best qualified. The district court will interview the five finalists on October 15 in the Orlando Courthouse. The new magistrate judge will be appointed only after a satisfactory FBI full-field investigation and IRS tax check. The appointee must comply with the financial disclosure requirements of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, 5 U.S.C. app. 4 §§101-111. Due consideration will be given to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, age, gender, religion, national origin, or disability.

Each applicant must submit a completed application, available on the court’s website, and a recent and in-depth writing sample to [email protected] by 5 p.m. on September 3. Any letters of recommendation (which are not required and should be limited to no more than three) must be part of the application. All application materials must be combined and submitted as a single PDF.

Unless the applicant consents to additional disclosure, only the members of the selection panel, the district judges, and necessary court staff will view the applications. The selection panel’s and the district judges’ deliberations will remain confidential.