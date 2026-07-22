Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association celebrates 41st Annual Installation Brunch

The Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association recently installed its 2026-27 officers at its 41st Annual Installation Brunch, including President Domini Gibbs-Sorey, President-elect Michaèl’s Déborah Saint-Vil, Vice President Mallorie Milord, Treasurer Jamila Williams, and Secratary Deidra Rogers.

The Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association installed its 2026-27 officers at its 41st Annual Installation Brunch, while also honoring retiring U.S. Rep. Frederica S. Wilson for her decades of leadership in education, public service, and community advocacy.

Rep. Frederica S. Wilson Held under the theme "Sophisticated 60's: Continuing the Legacy," the event also celebrated the enduring influence of the association's namesake, Gwen S. Cherry, the first Black woman elected to the Florida Legislature. Cherry's work advancing civil rights, educational equity, and access to justice continues to shape the association's mission to support Black women in the legal profession, mentor future lawyers, and promote justice and equity.

The Installation Brunch remains "a celebration of leadership, excellence, and service, while reaffirming the association’s commitment to carrying forward Gwen S. Cherry’s vision and its enduring legacy as the longest-serving Black Women Lawyers Association in the state," the association said.