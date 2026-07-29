Watch: CDCR supports BSCC Adult Reentry Grant summit

CDCR Undersecretary Jason Johnson was one of many leaders who attended a recent summit for the Adult Reentry Grant Cohort 4. He said they were there to show support for the program and the Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC).

“We’re bringing together CDCR professionals along with community-based organizations and BSCC staff,” said Johnson.

The organizations are located around the state.

“We’re here today to convene approximately 50 of our grantees,” said Colleen Curtin, deputy director for the BSCC Grants Division. “They offer reentry and support services as well as housing and rental assistance. We (will) give out approximately $108 million this year. These organizations are using that money to help people in their communities with reentry and housing.”

She said the summit helps the grant recipients learn the process and connect them with the right people if they need support, establishing a network.

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“(We help them) if they’re experiencing challenges in running their grants (or) getting referrals into their program,” she said.

Elaine Zucco, director of program operations with the California State University-San Bernardino Reentry Initiative, said the summit helps connect organizations.

“Everyone gets to meet each other and (realize they are) not doing this alone,” Zucco said. “We’re grateful for the grant we received last year which will empower us to serve over 600 individuals in how to navigate and receive funding for long term housing.”

Jackie Morries, the program manager for St. John’s Community Health, said the summit is beneficial in many ways. Ultimately, it helps the organizations better serve the community, even connecting them with other organizations who might be able to supplement St. John’s with differing services.

“(At the summit), I met several organizations in my area I didn’t know existed,” he said. “As a result of that, I’ve been able to make connections with (other organizations) who are providing services to the community we are not. It has broadened our ability to serve that same population with additional assistance from other community-based organizations in our area.”

Johnson said CDCR is helping people adjust after serving prison sentences.

“We are doing what we need to do to assist individuals returning from incarceration to the community,” Johnson said. “(We’re connecting) them with the resources and services needed for them to be successful, law-abiding citizens.”

Video and photos by DRP Media

Story by Don Chaddock, Inside CDCR editor

Office of Public and Employee Communications

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