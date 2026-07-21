With Clarity Expands Engagement Ring Collection with New Designs

With Clarity's Engagement Ring Collection

With Clarity, the New York–based fine jewelry brand, has recently announced the expansion of its engagement ring collection with a new selection of designs.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Clarity, the New York–based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand, has recently announced the expansion of its engagement ring collection with a new selection of designs.

As couples look for engagement rings that feel personal while standing the test of time, With Clarity's latest additions introduce new ways to customize classic bridal styles through distinctive design details. The expanded collection includes elegant side-stone settings, distinct three-stone designs, intricate baskets, and refined silhouettes, giving customers more options to find a ring that reflects their individual style.

The launch reflects With Clarity's continued focus on making the engagement ring journey more personal and approachable. A proposal is a singular moment, and the ring at its center should feel as unique as the love story it represents. The expanded collection gives customers more opportunities to find a design that truly resonates with them while upholding the craftsmanship, quality, and customization that define the With Clarity experience.

Highlights From the New Collection

Among the newly launched designs, a few stand out as the defining pieces.

The Arc Baguette Engagement Ring combines timeless elegance with refined design details. Tapered baguette side stones frame the center diamond, while an open U-shaped basket and shared-prong pavé band create a balanced silhouette designed for lasting appeal.

The Seraphine Half Moon Three Stone Ring brings vintage-inspired charm to the classic three-stone design. Half-moon side diamonds cradle the center stone with gentle, curved lines, while intricate band detailing adds heirloom-inspired character and timeless appeal.

The Trellis Pear Side Stone Engagement Ring offers a fresh take on the classic three-stone style. Pear-shaped side stones sit within an openwork trellis setting, adding depth and visual interest while keeping the overall profile airy and graceful on the hand.

The Arc Pear Engagement Ring reinterprets the classic three-stone design with a more fluid, sculptural point of view. Pear-shaped side diamonds sweep gracefully alongside the center stone, lending the ring a sense of movement while preserving the balance and symmetry the silhouette is known for.

The Tulip Heart Ring centers on a signature With Clarity design element: a fully pavé-set tulip heart basket. Paired with a slim pavé band, the setting delivers brilliance and dimension while maintaining a refined, timeless finish.

Designed Around Personal Choice

With Clarity's expanded engagement ring collection gives customers more ways to find a design that aligns with their personal preferences. Whether drawn to a classic solitaire, a detailed three-stone ring, or a setting with meaningful hidden elements, couples can explore a wide range of styles.

Each setting can be customized with a preferred center stone shape, metal, and natural or lab-grown diamond, allowing customers to create a ring tailored to their vision.

Thoughtfully crafted with attention to detail, the new designs continue With Clarity's mission of simplifying the engagement ring journey through quality craftsmanship, transparent pricing, and a personalized shopping experience.

The expanded engagement ring collection is now available at With Clarity.

About With Clarity

With Clarity is a New York–born and based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand specializing in lab grown diamonds designed to feel personal, timeless, and elevated. Through a digital-first experience and expert guidance, customers can easily explore, customize, and visualize pieces with confidence and clarity.

Based in NYC with a SoHo showroom, we combine responsibly created diamonds, and thoughtful design to simplify the buying process. Founded to modernize an often overwhelming industry, With Clarity offers transparent pricing, clear sourcing, and personalized support to create jewelry that reflects your style, story, and most meaningful moments.

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