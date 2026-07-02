With Clarity Announces Semi-Annual Sale: Offering Up to 30% Off On All Categories

With Clarity's Semi-Annual Sale

With Clarity has announced the launch of its Semi-Annual Sale, offering customers up to 30% off all categories for a limited time.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Clarity, the leading New York–based engagement ring and fine jewelry brand, has announced the launch of its Semi-Annual Sale, offering customers up to 30% off all categories for a limited time. Beginning June 30, customers can enjoy savings on engagement rings, wedding bands, necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and fine jewelry.

Timed for the summer season of proposals, weddings, anniversaries, and milestone celebrations, the Semi-Annual Sale offers customers an opportunity to shop for life's biggest milestones while enjoying rare savings across With Clarity's collections.

Engagement Rings for Every Love Story

Summer's long weekends, destination travel, and celebratory atmosphere make it one of the most popular seasons for proposals. With the Semi-Annual Sale, customers can explore With Clarity's complete collection of engagement rings while taking advantage of exceptional savings.

Available with both natural and lab-grown diamonds, the assortment includes timeless solitaire rings, hidden halo settings, pavé designs, three-stone styles, and contemporary silhouettes, with customization options that allow customers to create a ring that reflects their personal style.

Wedding Bands and Milestone Jewelry

Beyond engagement rings, the sale includes With Clarity's extensive collection of wedding bands for women. Crafted in popular precious metals such as gold and platinum, the assortment offers everything from minimalistic metal bands and classic eternity styles to diamond and gemstone bands, ensuring customers can find a design that complements both their engagement ring and personal style.

The sale also arrives as many couples celebrate wedding anniversaries, making it an ideal time to mark another year together with a meaningful gift. Among the collection's standout styles are the Shared Prong Wave Diamond Eternity Ring and the Garden Eternity Ring, which celebrate enduring love while offering wearability.

Fine Jewelry for Every Occasion

The Semi-Annual Sale extends across With Clarity's fine jewelry collection, making it an ideal opportunity to shop for upcoming celebrations, meaningful gifts, or timeless additions to a personal jewelry collection.

Brides can complete their wedding-day look with brilliant diamond studs, sparkling tennis bracelets, and elegant pendant necklaces. For the bridal party, delicate diamond earrings and necklaces offer thoughtful gifts that can be worn and cherished well beyond the wedding day.

Those looking to update their everyday style can invest in station necklaces, diamond pendants, stackable rings, chain bracelets, hoops, huggies, and studs. Across every category, the collection offers both understated and statement-making designs that can be layered, stacked, or worn on their own to create looks that feel uniquely personal.

For anyone who has been waiting to own a classic tennis bracelet, solitaire diamond studs, or another forever piece, the Semi-Annual Sale offers a rare opportunity to bring those wish-list purchases home while enjoying exceptional savings.

Thoughtful Craftsmanship, Exceptional Value

With Clarity has built its reputation on exceptional craftsmanship, thoughtful customization, personalized service, transparent pricing and modern design. By combining luxury-quality jewelry with a direct-to-consumer model, the brand remains committed to making beautifully crafted engagement rings and fine jewelry more accessible without compromising on quality.

Every purchase is backed by complimentary insured shipping, a lifetime warranty, and the personalized service that has become synonymous with the With Clarity experience.

To explore the collection and shop the Semi-Annual Sale, visit www.withclarity.com.

About With Clarity

Founded in New York, With Clarity is an engagement ring and fine jewelry brand dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed diamond jewelry with a focus on quality, transparency, and responsible sourcing. The brand offers a curated selection of engagement rings, diamond earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and bands designed to mark life’s most precious moments with intention and care.

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