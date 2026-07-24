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Seafair and the City

black and white photo of Seattle City Light float in 1959 Seafair parade

Seattle’s long-running summer festival Seafair has been an annual tradition for over 75 years. The first Seafair celebration took place in August 1950 and featured parades, boat races, Fleet Week, a royal court, pirates, a new Aqua Theater on Green Lake with synchronized swimming performances by the Aqua Follies, and various community festivals. In following […]

The post Seafair and the City appeared first on Primary Sources.

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Seafair and the City

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