DPVR Introduces P1 Max Enterprise VR Headset for Scalable XR Deployments with Advanced OEM Customization
Snapdragon XR2-powered standalone headset offers sharp visuals, improved cooling, and customization for education, healthcare, training, and entertainment.SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DPVR, a global developer and manufacturer of VR hardware solutions, is expanding its enterprise VR portfolio with the DPVR P1 Max, a standalone VR headset designed for commercial deployments requiring high performance, reliability, and customization flexibility.
Built for professional applications across education, healthcare, industrial training, simulation, exhibitions, and location-based entertainment, the P1 Max combines powerful computing capabilities, high-resolution display technology, enhanced thermal management, and enterprise-focused design features to support large-scale VR deployments.
Designed for Enterprise-Grade VR Applications
The DPVR P1 Max is engineered to meet the requirements of organizations operating VR solutions at scale, including training centers, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, museums, and VR entertainment venues.
High Performance Powered by Snapdragon XR2
The headset is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, supporting up to 8K video decoding for smooth playback of high-quality immersive content. This enables organizations to deliver detailed VR experiences for professional training, simulation, digital learning, and immersive media applications.
High-Resolution Display for Immersive Experiences
Featuring a 3664 × 1920 resolution display, the P1 Max provides clear and detailed visuals for applications where image accuracy and readability are critical.
From technical training environments to immersive entertainment experiences, the high-resolution display helps improve user engagement and visual quality.
Enhanced Cooling for Long-Term Operation
Enterprise VR deployments often require extended operating hours and multiple devices running simultaneously. The P1 Max integrates an active dual-vent cooling design, improving cooling efficiency by up to 50% compared with previous designs. The optimized airflow structure helps maintain stable performance during intensive usage scenarios such as VR training facilities and commercial VR installations.
Built for Public and Commercial Environments
To support continuous operation in commercial locations, the P1 Max features an optional top-mounted DC power input design, enabling stable external power supply. The device also supports reinforced steel-sleeved cables designed for environments where durability and frequent usage are required, including VR arcades, exhibitions, and training facilities.
Flexible Expansion and OEM Customization
The P1 Max is designed as an adaptable enterprise VR platform rather than a standard consumer headset.
Through DPVR's OEM customization capabilities, businesses can tailor:
Hardware specifications
Industrial design
Branding elements
Boot animation and startup settings
User interface
Firmware
Software and application integration
A dedicated Type-C expansion interface also enables integration of additional modules, including future hardware accessories such as eye-tracking solutions.
DPVR P1 Max Key Specifications
Feature- Specification
Processor- Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2
Display Resolution- 3664 × 1920
Memory- 8GB RAM
Storage- 128GB ROM
Battery- 4000mAh
Connectivity- Wi-Fi 6, USB-C
Cooling System- Active dual-vent cooling
Expansion- Type-C module interface
Power Option- Top-mounted DC input
Applications- Education, healthcare, training, simulation, exhibitions, VR arcades
About DPVR
Founded in 2015, DPVR is a VR hardware company specializing in standalone VR headsets, PC VR devices, enterprise software platforms, and device management solutions.
With products deployed across more than 40 countries and regions, DPVR works with over 13,000 content development partners worldwide. Its VR solutions are used in education, healthcare, industrial training, simulation, cultural tourism, exhibitions, and entertainment.
By combining hardware development expertise, software integration capabilities, and OEM customization services, DPVR helps enterprises create scalable immersive experiences tailored to their operational needs.
Media & Business Contact
For inquiries regarding DPVR P1 Max or OEM VR solutions:
Jane Li
Overseas sales Director
Email: Jane.li@dpvr.com
Whatsapp：+86 17602143241
Grace Yu
Overseas Marketing Manager
Email: grace.yu@dpvr.com
Company Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dpvr/
Product Page:
https://www.dpvr.com/en/product/dpvr-p1-max-vr-headset-p-series-all-in-one-vr-headset/
Grace Yu
DPVR
grace.yu@dpvr.com
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