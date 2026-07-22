DPVR Introduces P1 Max Enterprise VR Headset for Scalable XR Deployments with Advanced OEM Customization

DPVR Expands Enterprise VR Portfolio with P1 Max Standalone Headset P1 max Specification

Snapdragon XR2-powered standalone headset offers sharp visuals, improved cooling, and customization for education, healthcare, training, and entertainment.

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DPVR, a global developer and manufacturer of VR hardware solutions, is expanding its enterprise VR portfolio with the DPVR P1 Max, a standalone VR headset designed for commercial deployments requiring high performance, reliability, and customization flexibility.Built for professional applications across education, healthcare, industrial training, simulation, exhibitions, and location-based entertainment, the P1 Max combines powerful computing capabilities, high-resolution display technology, enhanced thermal management, and enterprise-focused design features to support large-scale VR deployments.Designed for Enterprise-Grade VR ApplicationsThe DPVR P1 Max is engineered to meet the requirements of organizations operating VR solutions at scale, including training centers, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, museums, and VR entertainment venues.High Performance Powered by Snapdragon XR2The headset is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 platform, supporting up to 8K video decoding for smooth playback of high-quality immersive content. This enables organizations to deliver detailed VR experiences for professional training, simulation, digital learning, and immersive media applications.High-Resolution Display for Immersive ExperiencesFeaturing a 3664 × 1920 resolution display, the P1 Max provides clear and detailed visuals for applications where image accuracy and readability are critical.From technical training environments to immersive entertainment experiences, the high-resolution display helps improve user engagement and visual quality.Enhanced Cooling for Long-Term OperationEnterprise VR deployments often require extended operating hours and multiple devices running simultaneously. The P1 Max integrates an active dual-vent cooling design, improving cooling efficiency by up to 50% compared with previous designs. The optimized airflow structure helps maintain stable performance during intensive usage scenarios such as VR training facilities and commercial VR installations.Built for Public and Commercial EnvironmentsTo support continuous operation in commercial locations, the P1 Max features an optional top-mounted DC power input design, enabling stable external power supply. The device also supports reinforced steel-sleeved cables designed for environments where durability and frequent usage are required, including VR arcades, exhibitions, and training facilities.Flexible Expansion and OEM CustomizationThe P1 Max is designed as an adaptable enterprise VR platform rather than a standard consumer headset.Through DPVR's OEM customization capabilities, businesses can tailor:Hardware specificationsIndustrial designBranding elementsBoot animation and startup settingsUser interfaceFirmwareSoftware and application integrationA dedicated Type-C expansion interface also enables integration of additional modules, including future hardware accessories such as eye-tracking solutions.DPVR P1 Max Key SpecificationsFeature- SpecificationProcessor- Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2Display Resolution- 3664 × 1920Memory- 8GB RAMStorage- 128GB ROMBattery- 4000mAhConnectivity- Wi-Fi 6, USB-CCooling System- Active dual-vent coolingExpansion- Type-C module interfacePower Option- Top-mounted DC inputApplications- Education, healthcare, training, simulation, exhibitions, VR arcadesAbout DPVRFounded in 2015, DPVR is a VR hardware company specializing in standalone VR headsets, PC VR devices, enterprise software platforms, and device management solutions.With products deployed across more than 40 countries and regions, DPVR works with over 13,000 content development partners worldwide. Its VR solutions are used in education, healthcare, industrial training, simulation, cultural tourism, exhibitions, and entertainment.By combining hardware development expertise, software integration capabilities, and OEM customization services, DPVR helps enterprises create scalable immersive experiences tailored to their operational needs.Media & Business ContactFor inquiries regarding DPVR P1 Max or OEM VR solutions:Jane LiOverseas sales DirectorEmail: Jane.li@dpvr.comWhatsapp：+86 17602143241Grace YuOverseas Marketing ManagerEmail: grace.yu@dpvr.comCompany Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dpvr/ Product Page:

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