DPVR Expands U.S. AI Smart Glasses Lineup on Amazon; Sport-Focused R1 Arrives in August

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DPVR, a global developer of XR devices and smart wearables, today announced that its G Series AI smart glasses are available on Amazon.com in the United States. The sport-focused DPVR R1 is scheduled to join the lineup in August 2026. The portfolio spans classic, transparent, fashion-led and active designs, pairing voice AI with hands-free capture and connected audio. DPVR AI smart glasses let wearers ask questions by voice, capture first-person photos and videos, listen to music and take Bluetooth calls without repeatedly reaching for a phone. Select models also support visual recognition for contextual help based on what the wearer sees."Smart glasses should feel useful when people need them and natural enough to wear throughout the day," said a DPVR spokesperson. "The G Series and R1 give people more choice in how they live, create and move with AI."A portfolio built around everyday choiceAcross the portfolio, DPVR integrates microphones, dual speakers and cameras into familiar eyewear designs. Magnetic charging and extended standby times support use during commutes, travel, work, study, content creation and outdoor activities.DPVR also provides software development kits for G Series models, allowing enterprise customers and development partners to adapt AI functions, capture, data synchronization, user interfaces and app integrations for education, tourism, field operations, retail and content production.G1: an approachable everyday starting pointThe DPVR G1 lineup brings core smart-glasses functions to a compact, easy-to-wear design, including voice AI, photo and video capture, Bluetooth calling and music playback. G1 ICE BLACK adds a translucent black frame, an 8MP camera, 1200p video, electronic image stabilization, approximately six to seven hours of music playback and up to about 15 days of standby time.G5 family: higher-resolution capture in four distinct stylesBuilt around a 13MP camera, the G5 family supports up to 2K video and electronic image stabilization. The standard G5 uses a clean, versatile frame; G5 Crystal features diamond-shaped lenses; G5 Pilot brings a dynamic silhouette for travel and active lifestyles; and G5 ICE BLACK adds a translucent black finish.G5 ICE BLACK is designed for up to approximately 10 hours of music playback and up to about 15 days of standby time. Live-streaming support is planned through a future software update.R1: designed for movement, coming in AugustDPVR R1 adds a sport-oriented fit for runners, cyclists, travelers and outdoor enthusiasts. Its 13MP camera captures a first-person view, while image signal processor-based stabilization is designed to reduce shake during movement. R1 supports voice AI and visual recognition, accommodates prescription lenses, offers up to about 15 days of standby time and is expected to add live streaming in a future software update.U.S. availabilityThe following DPVR AI smart glasses are available or scheduled for the U.S. market:•Available now on Amazon.com: DPVR G1 Carbon Black, G1 ICE BLACK, G2, G3, G5 (Carbon Black), G5 ICE BLACK, G5 Crystal, G5 Pilot and G6.•Coming in August 2026: DPVR R1.About DPVRFounded in 2015, DPVR designs and manufactures VR headsets, AI smart glasses and enterprise XR solutions. Its products support education, health care, training, exhibitions, entertainment and industrial applications in more than 40 countries and regions. DPVR works with more than 13,000 content development partners and combines hardware, software and device-management capabilities. Learn more at www.dpvr.com Media and business inquiriesJane LiOverseas Sales DirectorEmail: Jane.li@dpvr.comWhatsapp：+86 17602143241Grace YuOverseas Marketing ManagerEmail: grace.yu@dpvr.com

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