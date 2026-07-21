Cyprus still occupied still divided 1974-2026

On 20 July 1974, Turkey invaded Cyprus, in flagrant violation of the Charter of the United Nations and the fundamental principles of international law.

Fifty-two years later, Turkey continues to illegally occupy more than 36% of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus. The fate of 746 missing persons, both civilians and military personnel, remains unknown, while the unlawful usurpation of Greek Cypriot properties in the occupied areas continues.

Guided by memory and steadfast commitment to justice, the Republic of Cyprus remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving a comprehensive, viable and functional settlement of the Cyprus issue, based on the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, as well as the principles, values and acquis of the European Union.

This leaflet, published annually on the occasion of the anniversary invasion of the Republic of Cyprus by Turkey in July 1974, briefly presents the dire consequences of the invasion and the continuing occupation of the island: Cyprus. Still occupied, still divided – 2026 (EN).