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The High Commission Announces with Deep Sadness the Passing of Mr. Charles Kyriacou, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Cyprus in Leeds

It is with profound sadness that the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in the United Kingdom announces the passing of Mr. Charles Kyriacou, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Cyprus in Leeds.

Charles Kyriacou served the Republic of Cyprus and the Cypriot community in the North of England with unwavering dedication, integrity and generosity of spirit. For many years, he was a trusted representative of Cyprus, offering invaluable assistance to Cypriot citizens, strengthening ties with our diaspora and promoting the interests and values of our country with quiet dignity and genuine commitment.

Beyond his official role, Charles was a respected and much-loved member of the community. His kindness, wisdom and readiness to help others earned him the admiration and gratitude of all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.

His passing is a great loss for the Republic of Cyprus, the Cypriot community in the United Kingdom and all those whose lives he touched through his friendship and service.

On behalf of the High Commissioner, the Consul General and all members of the High Commission of the Republic of Cyprus in the United Kingdom, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

May his memory be eternal.

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The High Commission Announces with Deep Sadness the Passing of Mr. Charles Kyriacou, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Cyprus in Leeds

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