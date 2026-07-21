Tundra Technical Solutions achieves ISO/IEC 42001 certification with DNV
ISO/IEC 42001 is a significant step forward in building trust in AI. Tundra Technical Solutions demonstrates leadership through structured and responsible AI process governance.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tundra Technical Solutions has achieved certification to ISO/IEC 42001, the international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS), following an independent audit by DNV. This milestone marks Tundra as the first client certified by DNV in Canada to this emerging global standard.
— Emily Delisle, Managing Director, Business Assurance, Region NA, for DNV
ISO/IEC 42001 provides a structured framework for organizations to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve the process governance of artificial intelligence systems. The standard addresses key topics including transparency, accountability, risk management to ensure safe, responsible and ethical AI development, implementation and use.
Tundra Technical Solutions is a global provider of talent acquisition solutions and services, supporting organizations in accessing highly skilled professionals across industries.
By achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification, Tundra demonstrates its commitment to the responsible development and deployment of AI technologies, ensuring that AI-related processes are controlled, transparent, and aligned with recognized international best practices.
“Every organization building AI capability eventually reaches the same realization: the stack does not run on technology alone, it runs on people. We didn’t build this practice to chase a trend; we’ve been placing the talent behind AI initiatives for years. ISO/IEC 42001 now adds independent validation of the management discipline behind that work,” stated Micah Williams, CEO, Tundra Technical Solutions. "It's critical to ensure that these systems are developed and managed with integrity, accountability, and trust."
DNV conducted a comprehensive assessment of Tundra’s AI management system, verifying alignment with the requirements of ISO/IEC 42001. The certification confirms that Tundra has established processes to identify and mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and promote continuous improvement in AI-related activities.
“ISO/IEC 42001 is a significant step forward in establishing trust in AI,” said Emily Delisle, Managing Director, Business Assurance, Region North America, for DNV. “We are pleased to support Tundra Technical Solutions as our first certified client in Canada under this standard, demonstrating leadership in adopting structured and responsible AI process governance.”
As organizations increasingly integrate AI into core business processes, certification to ISO/IEC 42001 provides stakeholders with confidence that AI systems are managed transparently in a safe, responsible, and ethical manner.
About Tundra Technical Solutions
Tundra Technical Solutions is a global provider of talent acquisition and workforce solutions, helping organizations attract, engage, and retain skilled professionals. With a focus on innovation and performance, Tundra supports clients across a wide range of industries with tailored recruitment and talent management services. https://www.tundratechnical.ca
About Tundra Managed Solutions
TMS delivers innovative solutions in Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and AI/ML. By partnering with global technology leaders and leveraging top-tier consultants, TMS empowers organizations to drive agility, resilience, and security in today's evolving landscape. https://tundramanagedsolutions.com/iso-security
About DNV
DNV is one of the world's leading certification bodies. Through management system certification, supply chain assurance and training services, we help companies manage risks, assure compliance and build competence in organizations, supply chains and people. Working with companies in all sectors -from food and beverage to ground and air mobility, ICT and general industries - DNV's digitally enabled services and customer journey help companies operate sustainably and meet stakeholder demands. https://www.dnv.com/ca/assurance
Media Contacts
Tundra Technical Solutions
Robert Byrne
Head of Global Marketing
Rbyrne@TundraTechnical.com
Faith Beaty, Communication Director
Business Assurance Americas, DNV
+1 281-685-0908
Faith.Beaty@dnv.com
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