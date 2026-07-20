The spirit of service was on full display as IAM District 6 members held their IAM H.E.L.P.S. in the Community event on June 27 at the Kossuth County Fairgrounds in Algona, Iowa.

With the help of dedicated volunteers from IAM Local 1045, members spent the day giving back by improving the fairgrounds through a variety of beautification projects. Volunteers prepped and painted an outhouse, refreshed a gazebo with touch-up painting, pulled weeds, and completed light landscaping throughout the area.

Beyond the work accomplished, the event brought members together for a day of camaraderie, conversation, and community pride under beautiful Iowa skies.

“This IAM H.E.L.P.S. event was a tremendous success because our members stepped up with enthusiasm and a commitment to serving their community,” said IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Sam Cicinelli. “Whether it was painting, landscaping, or simply working side by side, these volunteers demonstrated what it means to live the values of our union. I’m proud of District 6 and Local 1045 for their lasting tradition of service.”

District 6 leadership also praised the volunteers for making the event a memorable one.

“This was a great opportunity for our members to give back to a community that supports working families,” said IAM District 6 Directing Business Representative Pam Gonzales. “Everyone pitched in, worked hard, and enjoyed spending time together. It was rewarding to leave the fairgrounds looking better than when we arrived, and we’re already looking forward to our next IAM H.E.L.P.S. project.”

IAM H.E.L.P.S. (Honoring, Engaging, Lifting, Providing, and Servicing) in the Community encourages IAM members across North America to strengthen the communities where they live and work through volunteer service. District 6’s inaugural event marks another example of IAM members making a positive impact beyond the workplace.

The post IAM District 6 H.E.L.P.S. Beautify Kossuth County Fairgrounds appeared first on IAM Union.

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