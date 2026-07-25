IAM Union’s Maine State Council Unanimously Endorses Troy Jackson for U.S. Senate

The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) Maine State Council has unanimously endorsed IAM member Troy Jackson in his campaign for U.S. Senate.

A lifelong advocate for working people, Jackson has built his career fighting for workers, rural communities, and middle-class families. During his time as Maine State Senate President, Jackson has consistently championed the rights of working people and the values of the labor movement.

“The Maine State Council is proud to stand behind Troy Jackson in his bid to advocate for working families in the U.S. Senate on behalf of the state of Maine,” said IAM Union Maine State Council President Anthony Leeman. “Our Maine State Council is proud to endorse Troy because we know he’ll always put working people ahead of corporate special interests and never stop fighting for the men and women who keep our state moving.”

Jackson is a fifth-generation logger. His advocacy in the 1998 logging blockade along the Canadian border to protest unfair trade policies launched his career in politics. He has served for almost 20 years in the Maine State Legislature, first elected as a state Senator for Maine’s first District in 2008, and in 2018, he was chosen to be president of the state Senate.

“Troy Jackson winning a U.S. Senate seat will be a major win for the working people across Maine,” said IAM Union Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan. “Troy comes from the same labor movement that built the middle class and strengthened communities throughout our state. He understands the dignity of work, the importance of collective bargaining, and the need to ensure that workers have a voice in the decisions that affect their lives. Maine voters have the opportunity to choose a candidate who has never forgotten where he came from, and we’re proud to support him in this campaign.”

“Troy Jackson knows firsthand what it means to work hard for a living and fight for a better future for working families,” said IAM Union International President Brian Bryant. “Throughout his career, he has stood shoulder to shoulder with union members and working people, never backing down from a challenge when workers’ rights were on the line. He represents the strength of a people-powered movement focused on fairness, opportunity, and economic justice. Troy has our full support as he heads to the general election.”

Jackson’s roots in the labor movement have shaped his representation and are the cornerstone of his campaign focused on creating good-paying jobs, protecting workers’ rights, and ensuring economic opportunity for all Mainers.

The IAM Union Maine State Council throws its full support behind Jackson and looks forward to a strong campaign focused on the issues that matter most to working families throughout the state.

The post IAM Union’s Maine State Council Unanimously Endorses Troy Jackson for U.S. Senate appeared first on IAM Union.

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