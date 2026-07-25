Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Accepts IAM Union Endorsement on Behalf of Moore-Miller Ticket at Maryland and D.C. State Council Meeting

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., July 25, 2026 – Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller addressed delegates of the IAM Union’s (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) Maryland and D.C. State Council on Saturday, where she accepted the union’s endorsement on behalf of the Moore-Miller reelection campaign.

“The Moore-Miller administration is proud to stand with the men and women of the IAM Union who build, maintain, repair and keep our economy moving every day,” said Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller. “Gov. Moore and I believe that when unions are strong, Maryland is strong. We are honored to receive the endorsement of the IAM Union’s Maryland and D.C. State Council, and we look forward to continuing our work together to create more opportunity, protect workers’ rights and ensure every Maryland family has a fair shot at success.”

The endorsement recognizes Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Miller’s record of supporting collective bargaining, protecting workers’ rights and partnering with organized labor to create more opportunity for working families across Maryland.

“It was an honor to welcome Lt. Gov. Miller to our State Council and present our endorsement of the Moore-Miller ticket,” said IAM Union Maryland and D.C. State Council President Rick Compher. “Our members know this administration has been a true partner for working people. We’re proud to stand with Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Miller because they’ve consistently stood with us.”

“Gov. Moore and Lt. Gov. Miller have demonstrated that they don’t just talk about supporting workers—they show up when it matters,” said IAM Union Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan. “When Apple closed its first unionized retail store and denied transfer opportunities to our IAM Local 4538 members in Towson, Gov. Moore publicly stood with those workers and made it clear they deserved the same rights as every other Apple employee. That kind of leadership, combined with this administration’s commitment to collective bargaining and good union jobs, is why the IAM Union is proud to endorse the Moore-Miller ticket.”

The IAM Union represents tens of thousands of workers throughout Maryland in the aerospace, defense, transportation, manufacturing and federal sectors. The Maryland and D.C. State Council of Machinists will mobilize IAM Union members, retirees and their families in support of the Moore-Miller ticket ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The IAM Union (International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers) represents approximately 600,000 active and retired members in aerospace, defense, airlines, shipbuilding, rail, transit, healthcare, automotive, and other industries across North America.

The post Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller Accepts IAM Union Endorsement on Behalf of Moore-Miller Ticket at Maryland and D.C. State Council Meeting appeared first on IAM Union.

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