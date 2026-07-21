Mistakes turn deadly at high speeds

AUSTIN – In Texas, getting there a few minutes faster isn’t worth a lifetime of consequences. Choosing to slow down is one of the simplest ways to protect yourself—and everyone else on the road.

That’s the message behind Drive Like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe.—TxDOT’s call for drivers to look out for one another and take pride in how we travel our roads.

While Texas is making progress, speeding remains a serious threat. It’s still the leading factor in deadly crashes, accounting for roughly one-third of all traffic fatalities statewide.

To address this, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state to remind drivers that real Texans don’t rush—they drive with care, respect and responsibility.

Signs of progress, but more work to do

There is encouraging news. In 2025, the decline in speed related fatalities outpaced the significant decrease in overall fatalities.

But the danger hasn’t disappeared. Speed continues to play a role in more than 150,000 crashes each year, proving that even small decisions behind the wheel can have serious consequences.

One moment can change everything

Stephenie Smallwood’s 19-year-old son, Shaundi Kyree Smallwood, was killed in 2022 while riding home with friends after a trip to Six Flags. Their SUV was struck from behind on I-20 in Fort Worth by a driver traveling 157 mph.

“You can change people’s lives just like that,” Smallwood said. “And that driver changed our lives forever.”

Stephenie Smallwood shares her story, download here.

Driving like a Texan means slowing down

Through Drive Like a Texan, TxDOT is asking drivers to pause, think about the people around them and make safer choices.

“Excessive speed makes any crash more dangerous,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Higher speeds mean less time to react and a much greater risk of serious injury or death. We’re asking Texans to slow down and drive with care.”

This message is reinforced during Operation Slowdown, a statewide high-visibility enforcement effort running July 18 through Aug. 2. During this period, TxDOT partners with law enforcement by providing additional funding and resources to increase patrols and stop drivers who are speeding or driving too fast for conditions.

TxDOT officials speak on the dangers of speeding, download here.

What it means to drive like a Texan

Safe driving goes beyond following the posted speed limit. It means staying alert, adjusting to conditions and respecting everyone on the road.

Drivers are encouraged to:

Match their speed to traffic, weather and road conditions

Increase following distance when traffic is heavy or roads are slick

Watch for changing speed limits, especially in work zones and school zones

Remember that fines double for speeding in active work zones and school zones

A shared responsibility

Be Safe. Drive Smart. is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.