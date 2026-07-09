Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Hovey

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa lowered to half-staff at sunrise on Friday, July 10, until sunset on Friday, July 17, 2026, in honor and remembrance of Iowa native, U.S. Air Force Maj. Brad Hovey.

Maj. Hovey was a pilot with the 419th Flight Test Squadron at Edwards Air Force Base in California. He was killed during a B-52 flight test mission on Monday, June 15, 2026.

"Maj. Hovey lived and served with honor and distinction, and we are forever grateful for his service,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “My family’s prayers remain with Maj. Hovey’s wife and children, parents, brothers, and in-laws, as they prepare to lay their loved one to rest. As a state, we grieve his loss together, and we stand united in our support of his family.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.