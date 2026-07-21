RFP for Electronic Building and Plan Review Software Solution with Trimble Cityworks/Unity and ESRI

Request for Proposals

Electronic Building and Plan Review Software Solution with Trimble Cityworks/Unity and ESRI Integration





SECTION I INTRODUCTION

1 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (“RFP”)

Shelby County, Alabama (the “County”) is requesting proposals from qualified, responsible vendors to provide an Electronic Building and Plan Review Software Solution with Trimble Cityworks/Unity and ESRI Integration. You are invited to provide a proposal in response to this RFP. All proposals must follow the requirements as provided in Section IV.

The primary goal of this project is to provide County departments with one central hub for electronic permitting, plan review, and payment software systems with an integration with existing vendors and legacy systems, Cityworks PLL, Esri ArcGIS, that leverages artificial intelligence (“AI”) to enhance workflows and enhance data. Implementing this technology solution will effectively become a conduit for the Development Services Department, Highway Department, other County departments, and the various architects, engineers, residents, and developers that do business every day in our County, including municipal partners. All electronic plans submitted would be processed electronically for required and suggested changes to meet, engineering, technical, regulatory, and code specifications. The County is seeking proposals for the design, implementation, and maintenance of a technology solution that provides for an Electronic Plan Review (EPR), Permit Issuance, and Inspection solution. The objective of this RFP is to identify and recommend an on-premise, hosted, or cloud based EPR solution that allows the upload of electronic copies and supporting documents and payment of associated processing fees via a public facing web portal.

Additional specifications and scope of work are included in Section III below.

3 PROPOSED PROJECT SCHEDULE

The following is an estimated proposed schedule:

RFP for Services Released July 20, 2026

Deadline for Questions July 29, 2026, 2:00 p.m. CT

County’s Response to Questions July 31, 2026





Proposals Due August 12, 2026, 10:00 a.m. CT





Proposal Opening August 12, 2026, 2:00 p.m. CT





Anticipated Selection August 24, 2026



All dates set forth above and elsewhere in this RFP are tentative and subject to change at any time by the County in the County’s sole discretion. The County reserves the right to delete or modify any part of the above Proposed Schedule.

It is anticipated that the successful Proposer will enter into a contract agreement whereby the successful proposer agrees to provide EPR Software Solution that meets the requirements of this RFP utilizing the firm, fixed pricing schedule provided in the proposal for a period of three (3) years (“Resulting Contract”). The Resulting Contract will be in a substantially the same format prescribed by the County and included herein as Addendum A and shall, in any event, be subject to the terms and conditions of this RFP.

From the time that this RFP is published until such time as the Resulting Contract has been signed, all informal communications relating to this RFP and the project between the County, the Shelby County Commission, or their officials, employees, or agents and the Proposer shall cease. Only formal questions and clarifications pursuant to Subsection 1.6 will be permitted. Inappropriate communications related to this RFP between the Proposer or any person or entity identified in this section will result in disqualification from the process.

6 QUESTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS

Questions and clarifications shall be directed to the County’s sole point of contact, Mary Horton at mhorton@shelbyal.com. The subject matter must read: “Questions for the ELECTRONIC PLAN REVIEW (EPR) RFP.”

Questions must be received by July 29, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CT. If appropriate, the COUNTY will post answers to questions to the Shelby County Ebid Portal, https://ebid.shelbyal.com/, by close of business on July 31, 2026. All questions must be submitted in and responded to in writing to be relied upon by the Proposer.

Proposals will be publicly opened on August 12, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. CT at the Shelby County Administrative Building located at 200 West College St., Columbiana, AL 35051 in the Commission Chambers. Only the names of the Proposers that provided a timely submission will be announced at the opening. Proposers are invited, but are not required, to attend the public opening.



