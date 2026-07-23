ADDENDUM #1 - Water Fittings, Accessories, Copper and PVC Pipe

ADDENDUM NUMBER 1

Water Fittings, Accessories, Copper, and PVC Pipe

1 Are the Hymax Couplings Standard Couplings or Grip Style?

The Hymax Couplings listed should be a Hymax Grip Coupling.

2 Lines 7 & 8 – Are these CC or IP Threaded brass saddles?

The brass saddles on Lines 7 & 8 are to be CC Thread

3 Line 37 – What is the full size of the saddle? This shows a 2” HDPE saddle but not sure if 2” is threaded side or the wrap size.

This saddle is for 2” HDPE IPS with 1” CC thread.

4 Are Smith Blair clamps an approved equal for Ford clamps? Or are these Ford only?

Based on past experience, Smith Blair clamps are currently not approved as “or equal”.

Bid Specifications II. States All manufacturers and models listed in each group are the standard of quality for each item. “Or Equals” shall be determined by Shelby County Water Services based on the available information and any past experiences by Shelby County Water Services’ personnel. Any vendor wishing to submit “Or Equal” items must submit product information with bid. They must also list any exceptions with the listed item in a separate document.

5 Line 72- States has a Q Nut Tee. Is all compression brass going to be Q nuts or just these tees?

Remove the Q Nut Requirement on the Tee. This spec only applied to the Tee and is removed.

6 Lines 201, 203, 206, 207, 208, and 209 – is DFW an approved Manufacturer?

Based on past experience, DFW is approved as “or equal” for the associated line items, however, please note the following:

Bid Specifications II. States All manufacturers and models listed in each group are the standard of quality for each item. “Or Equals” shall be determined by Shelby County Water Services based on the available information and any past experiences by Shelby County Water Services’ personnel. Any vendor wishing to submit “Or Equal” items must submit product information with bid. They must also list any exceptions with the listed item in a separate document.

7 Lines 308- 317 – Is American Darling an approved Manufacturer?

Based on past experience, American Darling is approved as “or equal” for the associated line items, however, please note the following:

Bid Specifications II. States All manufacturers and models listed in each group are the standard of quality for each item. “Or Equals” shall be determined by Shelby County Water Services based on the available information and any past experiences by Shelby County Water Services’ personnel. Any vendor wishing to submit “Or Equal” items must submit product information with bid. They must also list any exceptions with the listed item in a separate document.

8 Lines 424 – 435 are these with or without the gland?

We require the gland for these items

9 Is Import acceptable on all fittings?

Imported fittings are acceptable provided that they meet all applicable Drinking Water Standards.