Make Your Own Zine with the Denver Zine Library

Wednesday, Sept, 23

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Frolic Brewing Company

Create your own zine with a facilitator from the Denver Zine Library! Whether you’re familiar with the art of zines or new to the culture, all are welcome at this zine making workshop. Use your imagination or work with Arts and History staff to create a zine commemorating the 2026 Concrete Poetry Public Art project. All supplies will be provided. This program will take place at Frolic Brewing Company, 12910 Zuni St #1300, Westminster, CO 80234.

The Denver Zine Library is a non profit organization founded in 2003 whose mission is to preserve, protect and promote the culture of zines and self published original work through archival collection, workshops and events. The Denver Zine Library currently houses one of the largest zine collections in North America with a preserved collection of over 20,000 independent and alternative zines.