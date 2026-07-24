Boards in Action: Neighborhood Board of Adjustment

Posted in April 2026

Who They Are

The Neighborhood Board of Adjustment (NBOA) is a quasi-judicial body of Broomfield residents appointed by the Broomfield Council to hear three distinct types of cases: requests for variances to the Zoning Code, special exceptions from the sign code and appeals from decisions of the Building Official concerning the application of building, mechanical and similar construction codes. Branden Roe, Planning Manager, and Judy Hammer, Principal Planner, serve as the board's staff liaisons.

The NBOA's work sits at the intersection of rules and real life. Zoning and building codes are written to apply broadly across the community, but individual properties, structures, and circumstances don't always fit neatly into a standard. When a resident or property owner believes a code creates an undue hardship or that an official's interpretation was in error, the NBOA is where those concerns are heard and decided. NBOA reviews these requests fairly, consistently, and with the full community in mind.

NBOA hearings function much like a courtroom proceeding. The commissioners hear testimony from applicants, review staff analysis, and receive public comment, all within a defined procedural framework. NBOA decisions must be grounded in specific legal findings required by the Broomfield Municipal Code. A variance, for example, cannot be granted simply because it seems reasonable or convenient. To grant a variance, the applicant must demonstrate that the specific findings required by code are met. If they aren't, the board must deny the request, regardless of how sympathetic the circumstances may be.

This makes NBOA’s work genuinely challenging. Commissioners must set aside personal feelings, resist public pressure, and render legally defensible decisions. Sometimes they have to deliver outcomes that are difficult for applicants and neighbors to hear. It requires patience, careful reading of materials, and a willingness to apply the law consistently even in hard cases. The community is well served by volunteers who take that responsibility seriously.

The board typically meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the George Di Ciero City and County Building. Meetings are open to the public.

What They've Been Up To

The NBOA has been hard at work since 2021; in total, the Board members have made decisions on 62 requests. In 2025 specifically, the board met 6 times: hearing six variance requests, approving four variances, and denying two. It should be noted that NBOA has seen a decreasing number of variances since 2021, as residents become more familiar with the hardship requirements for variance requests.

The most common types of variance requests recently have included setback reductions for decks, patio covers, and pergolas to allow residents to utilize their backyards, secondary driveways for off-street parking, and special exceptions from the sign code for larger-sized signs.

Like the Land Use Review Commission, NBOA commissioners put in significant preparation time before each hearing, reviewing case materials independently so they can weigh evidence thoughtfully and ask informed questions when applicants, staff, and the public speak.

The People Behind the Work

At its core, NBOA’s work for the community is only achievable because of the time and dedication volunteer Board members provide. We’ve asked some of our current Board members what specifically drew them to apply for this board and to share their thoughts on the board and the work that they do. Below are the responses from two members of the Board, including our current Vice Chair.

“What drew me to the board was a desire to serve the community in a more responsible and administrative capacity without having to campaign. We have approved variances that have allowed improvement to properties with minimal or undistinguishable changes to the code. I feel the boards' role is to evaluate the nuances of the Development Code, which may limit the desire or needs of the citizens. More deeply, are there possible adjustments to be made on an individual basis that conform to the intent of the code without ignoring or changing the code.”

- Leonard Guiliani, Vice Chair

“I was drawn to the board because I truly love Broomfield, so I wanted to do my part to keep it such a wonderful place to live. My favorite case so far: The kindergarten teacher who wanted to build a new fence but asked that we allow him to make it 8' high instead of 6'. We did turn him down; we couldn't show any reason that he "needed" that high of a fence. His reaction to this verdict? He asked, with a smile on his face, "Would you all mind if I take a picture of you to show to my class tomorrow?" Such a sweet man, I love that he is teaching our youth!”

“I love that there are days that I walk out of a session with a smile in my heart, knowing that I made somebody's home more enjoyable for their families. On the flip side of that, I also feel good about making those hard choices to say no, knowing that will help keep a neighborhood cozy and welcoming and visually aesthetic for all the Broomfield Residents.”

- Michele Gupton, Board Member

Residents who wish to comment on a case before the board, are welcome to attend NBOA meetings or submit comments in advance by emailing planning@broomfield.org.