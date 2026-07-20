The Week Ahead July 20-24

WASHINGTON - This week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will convene for one business meeting. Business Meeting: The committee will consider several nominees, including: Juan Segura to be Assistant Secretary of State (Western Hemisphere Affairs) and member of the Board of Directors of the Inter-America Foundation, Brendan Hanrahan to be an Assistant Secretary of State (European and Eurasian Affairs), Kari Lake to be Ambassador to Jamaica, Rudolph Bauer to be Ambassador to Belize, Barbera Thornhill to be Director of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking, John Hurley to be Representative of the United States of America to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Keith Noreika to be Ambassador to Lithuania, Joseph Burkhalter to be Ambassador to Moldova, Stanley Brown to be Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, and Katherine Bowels to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Legislative Affairs). Additional nominees to be added. Date: Wednesday, July 22 nd , 2026

Wednesday, July 22 , 2026 Time: 9:00am

9:00am Location: Capitol Building S-116

Capitol Building S-116 This event will not be livestreamed.

Members of the press interested in covering this event in person should RSVP to the Senate Press Gallery. www.foreign.senate.gov

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