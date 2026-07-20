Visit Us Tomorrow at Muscotah Hall

Friendly Reminder!

We will be setting up tomorrow from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Muscotah Hall and would love to see you there!

Stop by, say hello, and learn more about opportunities to get involved. Whether you're interested in helping your community or simply want more information, we welcome you to join us.

📍 Muscotah Hall

🗓️ Tomorrow

⏰ 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

We look forward to seeing you!