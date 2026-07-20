Hazardous Weather Advisory for July 21 and 22

CONTACT: Renae Miller, Public Information Supervisor, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services, (360) 463-0362 or renae.miller@co.thurston.wa.us; Dr. Jen Freiheit, Director, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services

Hazardous Weather Event Declared for July 21 and 22

High temperatures expected in Thurston County

OLYMPIA – High temperatures are dangerous for those without shelter.

Thurston County Public Health & Social Services is issuing a “Hazardous Weather” advisory to increase shelter-in-place efforts this week. Olympia Mutual Aid Partners (OlyMAP) will be conducting outreach with emergency supplies to those without shelter. Sergio’s Place Service Center will extend hours Tuesday, July 21, and Wednesday, 22, 2026, and will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Increased Shelter-in-Place Activities : Olympia Mutual Aid Partners (OlyMAP) will increase distribution of survival supplies to individuals and families living outside.



Sergio’s Place extends hours: Open 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Shelter guest entrance for Sergio’s Place is located at 3501 Mary Elder Rd NE. Walk-up entrance off Martin Way. Pets welcome. Please call (360) 706-2287 for more information.

Sergio’s Place regular hours are Tuesdays – Fridays from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Follow @ThurstonHealth on social media for updates.

Hot weather donations needed

Interfaith Works will accept donations at Sergio’s Place during regularly scheduled hours on Tuesdays-Fridays from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. at 3501 Mary Elder Rd NE (Sergio’s Place donation collection entrance). No parking on Martin Way.

Items needed: bottled water, sports drinks, sports drink mix, popsicles, non-perishable snacks, tarps, hats, summer clothing, sunscreen, etc.

Overnight shelter list: bit.ly/ThurstonShelters

Thurston County Shelter Hotline: 1-844-628-7343