Accepting Applications for Master Gardener & Master Recycler Composter Volunteer Training

Applications are now being accepted for two volunteer training programs: Master Gardener & Master Recycler Composter Training. Information about the Master Gardener program is immediately below, and information about the Master Recycler Composter Training is below that.

CONTACT: Cori Carlton, WSU Thurston County Extension, (360) 867-2162 or email cori.carlton@co.thurston.wa.us

Application Period Now Open for Master Gardener Volunteer Training

Applications accepted until Friday, August 28 at 5 p.m.

OLYMPIA – The application period for the 2026-2027 Washington State University (WSU) Thurston County Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Training is now open. The training course runs from Friday, September 25, 2026, through Friday, May 14, 2027, and includes comprehensive virtual, classroom, and field-based instruction.

WSU Extension staff and regional experts will teach basic botany, soil science, plant identification, pest and disease diagnosis, and how to grow your own food. You’ll also learn how to research best gardening practices and how to answer horticulture questions from the public. No textbook required, but training includes online reading, homework, quizzes, in-class activities, lectures, and a final exam.

After completion of training, participants are expected to share what they learned via horticultural-related community service in Thurston County.

Tuition for the training is $291 and covers all course training supplies, field experiences and background check fee. The deadline to submit a volunteer application is 5 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2026. Applications open to those ages 18 and up.

For more information about the training and the application process, please visit:

https://extension.wsu.edu/thurston/gardening/become-a-wsu-thurston-county-master-gardener/

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Volunteers Wanted to Help Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle

Application period for Master Recycler Composter Volunteer Training open until Monday, August 17 at 8 a.m.

OLYMPIA – The application period for 2026-2027 Master Recycler Composter (MRC) Volunteer Training program is open now through Monday, August 17 at 8 a.m.

The interactive training focuses on a wide range of topics taught by regional experts, and staff from Thurston County Public Works and WSU Extension who specialize in composting, recycling and waste reduction.

Classes will be in-person on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., September 18, October 2, October 16, October 30, November 13, November 20, December 4, December 11, January 8, January 22, February 5, February 12, February 26, March 12, and March 19.

The deadline to apply is Monday, August 17, at 8 a.m. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, and either live, work, or operate a business in Thurston County.

For more information, or to apply to the 2026-2027 Thurston County MRC Volunteer Training, please visit: www.extension.wsu.edu/thurston/gardening/mc/.