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State Personnel Office

The State Personnel Office is responsible for the administration and oversight of the classified service personnel system which consists of approximately 17,000 state employees from approximately 68 executive state agencies, boards and commissions. A comprehensive system of human resource management is achieved through the integration of several functional areas which are administered by the State Personnel Director. In addition, the Director administers the Rules the Board enacts to maintain and support the classified workforce.

State Government is the largest employer within New Mexico. On a day-to-day basis, State Personnel builds and maintains the system of employment across state agencies and guides agencies in administering fair and equitable employment.

State Personnel leadership understands that labor markets do not remain static. No matter what division or department a State employee works for, State Personnel is focused on supporting innovation and achievement, creating, maintaining, and improving the employment system to ensure State government remains a competitive and inclusive employer.

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State Personnel Office

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