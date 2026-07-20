All Inspection of Public Records Act requests are processed pursuant to the New Mexico Inspection of Public Records Act (NMSA 1978, Section 14-2-1, et seq.). If the State Personnel Office does not maintain the public records you are requesting, we will notify you in writing and refer your request to the proper records custodian, if known. The State Personnel Office may charge a copy fee for all requested documents. You will be notified in writing of any fee for your requested documents. Payment must be received prior to the disclosure of documents. It is a felony to tamper with, destroy, conceal, mutilate or remove public documents (NMSA 1978, Section 30-26-10).

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