DHS ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF MAUI RELIEF PROGRAM SUPPORT

Main, NEWS Posted on Jul 20, 2026 in Featured

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 20, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) is providing an update on the Maui Relief Program as it enters its next phase. Beginning August 1, 2026, the program will focus its support on eligible households with minor dependent children under the age of 18.

The Maui Relief Program was established on October 20, 2023, to provide short-term relief to households impacted by the devastating wildfires. Since its launch, the program has helped families with essential needs such as rent or mortgage payments, utilities, vehicle payments, clothing, school supplies and later, replacement appliances. DHS partnered with Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. (MEO) to administer these critical services.

The program is funded through the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program and non-federal grants, with state disaster relief funds added in October 2025 to support households who were not eligible for federal assistance. As the state disaster relief funds are expected to be fully utilized by August 2026, DHS is adjusting the program to align with federal TANF eligibility requirements moving forward.

While applications will be limited to households with minor dependent children starting Aug. 1, 2026, DHS remains committed to helping all survivor households stay connected to available resources. Alternative assistance and referrals are available through:

Maui County

Maui Recovers

Website: https://mauirecovers.org/

Email: [email protected]

Aloha United Way 2-1-1

Phone: Dial 211 or toll-free 1-877-275-6569

Website: https://auw211.org/

Email: [email protected]

Survivor households with minor dependent children may continue applying through the MEO website at https://www.meoinc.org/maui-relief-program-online-applications-open/, call 808-243-4316 or email [email protected] for more information.

DHS will continue working with community partners to support Maui’s long-term recovery and ensure families have access to essential resources and services.

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