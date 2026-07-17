HAWAIʻI STATE LGBTQ+ COMMISSION ELECTS NEW CHAIR AND WELCOMES TWO NEW COMMISSIONERS

Main, NEWS Posted on Jul 17, 2026 in Featured

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 17, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission announced the election of Michael Golojuch, Jr. as its new chair following a vote at the commission meeting on Monday, July 13. Golojuch, Jr., who has proudly served two terms as Vice Chair, shared his appreciation for the chance to continue supporting the commission’s work.

“It is an incredible honor to be elected chair,” said Golojuch, Jr. “Since our commission’s establishment, we have worked to strengthen relationships with communities across Hawaiʻi, elevate LGBTQIA+ voices and advance policies that ensure every person can live with dignity, safety and equality. I am deeply grateful to my fellow commissioners for their trust and look forward to building on the strong foundation we have established together.”

The commission also welcomed two new members: Crissi Doyle, the first transgender commissioner — and Dr. Sylvia Romm. Both bring valuable experience that will support the commission’s efforts to uplift LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ communities throughout the state.

“Crissi’s appointment as our first transgender commissioner marks a historic milestone that broadens the lived experiences represented on the commission. Her extensive knowledge of Hawaiʻi’s education system will be invaluable as we continue our work,” said Golojuch, Jr. “Dr. Romm brings exceptional expertise as a physician and longtime advocate for the health and well-being of māhū, LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ communities.”

The commission also extends its gratitude to outgoing commissioners Kat O’Dell, Ph.D. and Richard ‘Rick’ Velasquez for their dedicated service during the commission’s inaugural two years. Their commitment and leadership helped establish the foundation upon which the commission continues to build.

“Together, we will continue working toward a Hawaiʻi where every māhū, LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ person knows they belong, are valued and have the opportunity to thrive,” added Golojuch, Jr.

About the Hawai‘i State LGBTQ+ Commission:

The Hawaiʻi State LGBTQ+ Commission, established by HRS 369, advances equity, inclusion and opportunity for māhū, LGBTQIA+ and QTPI+ communities by fostering collaboration, advocacy and public awareness.

Website: https://humanservices.hawaii.gov/lgbtq-commission/

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