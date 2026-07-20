Expansion of Healthy Rides Program Announced

Mayor Michelle Wu, Age Strong Commission, Biogen Foundation, Urban League of Eastern MA, and Lyft Announce Expansion of Healthy Rides Program. Expanded program will connect older residents across neighborhoods with free transportation to health and wellness programs

Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston’s Age Strong Commission, the Biogen Foundation, the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts (ULEM), and Lyft announced the expansion of Healthy Rides, a free transportation initiative for Boston’s older residents. Supported by a collaborative investment of $150,000, the expanded program builds on the success of the pilot to tackle social isolation, expand medical access, and improve the quality of life for older adults. Following the pilot’s success, the Biogen Foundation joined as a funding partner, contributing $50,000 toward program expansion. The City of Boston and Lyft each matched Biogen’s contribution, bringing the total investment to $150,000.

“Every elder in Boston should be able to easily visit friends and family, attend social gatherings, and get to medical appointments. The success of our initial pilot program shows how important it is to continue providing these services, removing barriers so older residents can live healthy, independent lives,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am grateful to all of our partners for their leadership and support in ensuring that Boston remains a home for everyone.”

Healthy Rides was initially launched in November 2024 through a partnership between the City of Boston, ULEM, and Lyft. Over its four-month pilot period, the program provided over 1700 rides to more than 600 older adults, demonstrating strong demand and meaningful impact. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), social isolation and loneliness can severely impact an older adult’s health and well-being and are associated with an increased risk of heart disease, depression, and cognitive decline. Research shows that isolated older adults face longer hospital stays, have higher readmission rates, and have lower life expectancy than those with meaningful and supportive social connections. By expanding transit options for Boston’s older adults, the Healthy Rides initiative aims to reduce these exact risks and promote healthier aging.

Boston residents, age 60+ are eligible for up to 4 free rides per month (while funds are available) to health and wellness activities and destinations within Boston. Eligible trips include medical appointments, pharmacies, fitness/wellness classes, senior centers, social programs, and support groups.

“We’re thrilled to help expand the Healthy Rides program,” said Emily K. Shea, Age Strong Commissioner. “Our Age Strong Shuttle team is fully ready to assist residents schedule rides, ensuring this service is accessible to everyone, including those who may not be comfortable booking through the Lyft app. This initiative is a welcome addition to our existing transportation programs (Age Strong Shuttle, and Taxi Coupon programs). Reliable transportation gives older residents the freedom to stay active, which we know is vital to living longer, healthier lives.”

“This breakthrough initiative has proven its ability to address a significant unmet need among older adults in our community," said Teresa Cachero, Ph.D., Biogen Vice President of Asset Development and Portfolio Management and the Chair of the Biogen Foundation’s Board of Directors. “Aligned with the Biogen Foundation’s mission to promote better health in our communities, we are proud to support the expansion of the Healthy Rides program, improving access to care and enabling stronger connections to essential health and wellness services.”

“The Healthy Rides program mirrors the Urban League’s mission: helping adults to overcome racial and social barriers and economic inequities,” said Urban League of Eastern MA President/CEO Rashaan Hall. “This unique partnership allows needed transportation for our older residents to access necessary health and wellness services, fostering self reliance and independence.”

"At Lyft, our purpose is to serve and connect, and we believe transportation shouldn't be a barrier to staying healthy or independent”, said Brendan Joyce, Senior Public Policy Manager at Lyft. “The Healthy Rides program has shown what's possible when a city truly invests in its residents, and we're proud to expand this program alongside Mayor Wu, the Urban League, and the Biogen Foundation.”

Healthy Rides may be booked by calling the Age Strong Shuttle at 617-635-3000. Shuttle staff can schedule the ride on behalf of residents or provide a ride code for those who prefer to book independently using the Lyft app. For more information, visit www.boston.gov/heathy-rides or call 617-635-3000.