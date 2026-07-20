City of Boston Dedicate Roxbury Branch of Boston Public Library in Honor of Sarah-Ann Shaw

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Public Library celebrated the Roxbury Branch of the BPL being renamed after Sarah-Ann Shaw, Boston’s first Black woman TV reporter. Shaw worked at WBZ-TV in Boston from 1969 to 2000 and was a lifelong resident of Roxbury. She passed away in 2024 at the age of 90. Photos from the event are available at this link.

“Sarah-Ann Shaw’s brilliance in reporting, love for Roxbury, and passion for uplifting stories and communities that might otherwise have been overlooked helped reshape Boston’s media landscape and strengthen civic life across our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The Shaw-Roxbury branch library will proudly carry her name for all future generations to learn from her legacy and carry forward the values she championed. Thank you to Klare and her entire family and community for their partnership in renaming this branch in her honor.”

In an effort to recognize Sarah-Ann Shaw’s exemplary service and impact to Boston, Mayor Wu and the City of Boston worked closely with the family on the best way to honor Shaw, putting forward a request to rename a municipal building in her honor. In 2025, The Trustees of the Boston Public Library voted overwhelmingly in favor of the renaming, noting Shaw’s substantial contributions to the Roxbury community and to representation for Black female journalists in the television news industry. Following this vote, the proposal was officially approved by Mayor Wu and the City’s Public Facilities Commission (PFC), which oversees the process for the renaming of municipal buildings.

"Our mother Sarah-Ann Shaw was a treasured Roxbury native, BPS graduate and showed everyone in our community that more is possible. The family is very grateful to Mayor Wu and the Trustees of the Boston Public Library for this recognition of our matriarch," said Klare Shaw, daughter of Sarah-Ann Shaw. “Whether pushing for community members to be empowered, or collaborating with her colleagues at the "Friends of the Library," my mom dedicated her life to promoting education, literacy, Black History, and culture in her community. The entire Shaw family is thankful to everyone who knew and loved our mom and made today's important dedication happen. It's our hope that young people and future generations will visit this library, learn about her life and discover their passions."

“Sarah-Ann Shaw spent her career making sure Roxbury’s stories were told with the seriousness they deserved,” said David Leonard, President of the Boston Public Library. “The Shaw-Roxbury Branch will carry that legacy forward for generations of patrons to come.”

“This renaming ensures that generations to come will walk through the doors of the Shaw-Roxbury Branch Library in Nubian Square knowing more about the story of a trailblazer, activist and champion of education and literacy.” said Dion Irish, Chief of Operations. “Sarah-Ann Shaw had a lifelong relationship of service and dedication to this library, Roxbury, and the City of Boston"

“The legacy of Sarah-Ann Shaw is one of activism, community uplift, and sharing of untold stories as a journalist,” said José F. Massó, Chief of Human Services. “I can think of no better way to honor her contributions than renaming a library after her, especially in her home neighborhood of Roxbury.”

"Today we celebrate Sarah-Ann Shaw, a trailblazing, beloved, and proud daughter of Roxbury. Sarah-Ann Shaw dedicated her life to educating and empowering our communities and shattered concrete ceilings while remaining intentional about mentoring other Black journalists here and across the country,” said Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. "Her lifelong commitment to shed light on the joy and brilliance of Boston’s Black and brown communities and lift up neighborhood grassroots movements is an inspiration to us all. I’m grateful for her family, for Mayor Wu and the Boston Public Library, and to everyone who advocated for this library renaming as a powerful tribute. May her legacy live on forever in the Roxbury community at the newly renamed Shaw Roxbury Branch Library at Nubian Square.”

“Sarah-Ann Shaw was more than an award-winning journalist—she was the conscience of our community. As a proud daughter of Roxbury, she understood that telling our stories truthfully and with dignity was an act of justice. She made sure our neighborhoods, our elders, our young people, and our movements were seen, heard, and remembered at a time when too often they were overlooked. I had the privilege of knowing Sarah-Ann personally, and like so many in Roxbury, I experienced her generosity, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to lifting others as she climbed. Renaming the Roxbury Branch Library in her honor ensures that future generations will know her name and be inspired by her example. It is a fitting tribute to a woman who believed that knowledge, storytelling, and community have the power to transform lives,” said State Senator Liz Miranda

“We are living in a time when Black excellence is too often undermined and overlooked, even here in Boston. As a former Trustee of the Boston Public Library, I know how important it is for our libraries to remain inclusive and committed to uplifting Black history and culture. It is a true privilege to support dedicating the Roxbury Branch Library in recognition of Ms. Sarah-Ann Shaw- Boston's first African American woman television news reporter. Her achievements paved the way for future generations in media, and naming the library in her honor is a compliment to her legacy and reaffirms our commitment to recognizing the lasting contributions of Black leaders who have shaped our city,” said State Representative Chynah Tyler.

"Sarah-Ann Shaw showed us what it meant to lead with integrity, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to our community. She didn't just make history as Boston's first Black woman television news journalist—she made sure our stories were told with honesty, dignity, and compassion. She believed in the people of Roxbury and dedicated her life to making sure our voices were heard. Sarah-Ann's legacy has always been about opening doors for others, and I can think of no more meaningful tribute than renaming a library in our community that will continue opening those doors for generations to come,” said State Representative Chris Worrell.

“Sarah-Ann Shaw dedicated her life to uplifting our community's voices and sharing our stories. Naming the Roxbury Public Library after her is the ultimate tribute to a woman who embodied the very spirit of community engagement and learning. She was my mentor and my shero, and I am thrilled that future generations will connect with her legacy every time they walk through these doors,” said District 7 City Councilor Miniard Culpepper.

“How fitting for the Roxbury branch to be renamed the Shaw-Roxbury Branch Library. Sarah-Ann Shaw loved Roxbury and she loved this library. She was Boston’s first Black woman reporter and now little Black girls in Boston - and everyone else - will know her name. Through her work in journalism, her neighborhood advocacy, and her ability to connect with everyone, and now this library, Sarah-Ann Shaw’s legacy will endure in this city,” said City Councilor At Large Ruthzee Louijeune.

The Roxbury Branch, located in Nubian Square, opened its doors in April 1978, replacing two smaller locations. The Mount Pleasant Branch opened in 1915 on Vine Street, while the Roxbury Branch, housing the Fellowes Athenaeum, opened on Millmont Street in 1873, and served patrons for more than 100 years. The two locations were merged into what is today the largest branch in the BPL system, serving the entire Roxbury community.