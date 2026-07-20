DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, July 20

Bear hunters: Remember to buy license, check regulations

Bear hunters who entered the lottery for bear hunting licenses should check their mail to see if they were selected for a license. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sent postcards to lottery winners during the first week of June.

Hunters can also check the DNR’s website to see if they were selected. The deadline to purchase a lottery bear license is Saturday, Aug. 1. Unsold lottery-awarded licenses will be available to any eligible person on Wednesday, Aug. 5, beginning at noon.

Hunters who wish to buy licenses online or via the new mobile app will need to create their online account before buying a license. Anyone who has purchased a license online, by phone or in person in the past will need their nine-digit MNDNR number (visible on their latest license) ready to input when creating their account in the new system. A how-to video on signing in to the electronic licensing system is available on YouTube. People wanting to purchase an unsold license are advised to create an online account ahead of time, because the licenses sell out quickly.

Apply through Aug. 14 for prairie chicken hunt lottery

Hunters can apply through Friday, Aug. 14, to be chosen for one of the 117 licenses available for the 2026 Minnesota prairie chicken hunting season. The nine-day prairie chicken season begins Saturday, Sept. 26, and is open to Minnesota residents only. The hunt takes place in northwest Minnesota between St. Hilaire and Breckenridge.

Hunters who wish to apply for or buy a license from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources online or via the new mobile app will need to have created their online account before applying for or buying a license. Anyone who has purchased a license online, by phone or in person in the past will need their nine-digit MNDNR number (visible on their latest license) ready to input when creating their account in the new system. A how-to video on signing in to the electronic licensing system is available on YouTube.

Hunters who are awarded a license in the lottery are required to purchase it prior to hunting. Details about the prairie chicken season are available on the Minnesota DNR website.

Apply for special youth deer hunts now through Aug. 14, check new ammunition requirements

Applications are open for special youth deer hunts that allow young people to hunt deer with adults in a number of state parks. In a change for this year, lead-free ammunition will be required without exception for all special youth hunts in Minnesota state parks.

The special youth deer hunts offer positive experiences and help participating state parks manage their deer population. These firearms hunts are for youth who are age 12-15 at the time of the hunt and are accompanied by an adult. Hunters can apply for a limited number of permits from Monday, July 20, through Friday, Aug. 14.

Special youth deer hunts are different from the statewide youth deer season, which takes place Oct. 15-18 and does not require an application.

Hunters who wish to apply for a special hunt or buy licenses online or via the new mobile app will need to have created their online account before applying for a special hunt or buying a license. Anyone who has purchased a license online, by phone or in person in the past will need their nine-digit MNDNR number (visible on their latest license) ready to input when creating their account in the new system. A how-to video on signing in to the electronic licensing system is available on YouTube.

More information on special hunts is available on the Minnesota DNR website.