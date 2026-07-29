Minnesota DNR receives notice of proposed changes to NorthMet Project

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources received notice from NewRange Copper Nickel LLC of proposed changes to its NorthMet Project, a planned mine and associated processing facility located about six miles north of Hoyt Lakes in St. Louis County. The DNR will review the proposed changes and determine whether a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement is required.

Under state law, an SEIS may be required when proposed changes to a project are substantial and those changes affect the potential for significant adverse environmental effects or if there is new information or circumstances that significantly affect the environmental effects of the proposed project. The DNR will post its determination on whether the proposed changes require an SEIS on the project page of the DNR website in approximately one month.

Originally proposed by PolyMet Mining, Inc., the NorthMet Project underwent environmental review from 2004 to 2016. NewRange Copper Nickel LLC, the project’s current owner, is proposing several modifications to the previously reviewed project design, including adjustments to the layout of the mining area and processing areas. Ore production would increase from approximately 32,000 to 40,000 tons per day, while the mine’s lifespan would decrease from 20 years to 16 years. In addition, NewRange proposes transporting material from the mine site to the on-site processing plant using a covered conveyor system instead of rail. Finally, the company also proposes in-pit tailings disposal on adjacent lands previously mined for iron ore.

If the DNR determines that an SEIS is required, it would draft an SEIS preparation notice. This notice would summarize the proposed changes to the project, present relevant new information, outline the scope of the SEIS, and provide an anticipated timeline for completion. The notice would be published for public review and comment, and at least one public meeting would be held.

Additionally, the company’s proposed changes might require new or amended permits and other approvals from state, federal and local agencies before it could proceed with project construction and operation. If an SEIS is required, state and local agencies cannot make final decisions about any required permits until the SEIS is deemed adequate.

Previous environmental review documents and permitting information for the NorthMet Project are on the DNR’s NorthMet Project webpage. Anyone interested in receiving email updates about the environmental review process can sign up on the project webpage.