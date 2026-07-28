Minnesota DNR launches new online tools for updated State Wildlife Action Plan

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has launched new web resources for “Minnesota’s Wildlife Action Plan 2025–2035: Conserving Habitats and Biodiversity.” The plan guides, facilitates and inspires conservation actions for a diversity of wildlife and plants, with a focus on at-risk species and their habitats.

The new resources for engaging with the plan are now available on the DNR website. In addition to easy-to-navigate chapters, a new interactive data viewer and maps help users explore topics of interest, such as species and habitat.

“This Wildlife Action Plan is a roadmap and invitation for all Minnesotans to participate in the protection, restoration and recovery of our state's most vulnerable wildlife and their vital habitats,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “It brings to light the many ways in which we can all work together to research, conserve and protect our treasured wildlife heritage.”

“The DNR leads development and implementation of the Wildlife Action Plan, but conserving at-risk species involves everyone, including other agencies, Tribes, conservation organizations, private landowners, educators, and Minnesotans across the state,” DNR State Wildlife Action Plan Coordinator Alison Cariveau said.

To help facilitate participation, the plan outlines numerous conservation actions to recover species and habitats, including recommendations for public engagement.

For more information about the DNR Nongame Wildlife Program, visit the Nongame Wildlife Program webpage.