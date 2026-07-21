Steve Farrell Launches Sacred Shift, a 13-Week Program Priced at $797

The Sacred Shift: A 13-Week Live Coaching Journey with Steve Farrell

Limited to 20 students, the nonprofit-priced $797 program draws on Farrell's 23 years leading Humanity's Team worldwide.

The cohort is small because real mentorship requires it. The price reflects who we are as an organization — we're not gatekeeping transformation behind what people can afford to pay.” — Steve Farrell

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Farrell, bestselling author and longtime leader in the global consciousness movement, today announced the launch of "Sacred Shift," a 13-week transformational program he will personally teach, beginning August 12. Enrollment is intentionally limited to 20 students, ensuring the intimacy and personal mentorship of a small cohort.Programs of this kind — live, small-group coaching with an experienced teacher over several months — typically cost between $2,000 and $10,000 in the personal development world. Because Humanity's Team is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Sacred Shift is priced at $797, with a three-payment option available for those who need it."We built this to be accessible, not exclusive," said Farrell. "The cohort is small because real mentorship requires it — you can't do this work meaningfully with hundreds of people at once. But the price reflects who we are as an organization. We're not in the business of gatekeeping transformation behind what people can afford to pay."Farrell brings decades of experience to this new offering. He is the author of two books, The Inner Way: Reclaim the Truth of Who You Are and Why You're Here (The Conscious Life, Book 1) and A New Universal Dream: My Journey from Silicon Valley to a Life in Service to Humanity, and has spent 23 years leading Humanity's Team, a global nonprofit dedicated to raising consciousness and fostering unity across cultures and belief systems. Over the course of his career, Farrell has designed and led programs that have guided thousands of participants worldwide toward greater purpose, connection, and personal transformation."Sacred Shift" represents the next evolution of that work — a distillation of decades of teaching, community-building, and spiritual leadership into a focused, immersive 13-week experience."Sacred Shift was born from a simple realization: lasting transformation doesn't come from collecting more information — it comes from remembering who we truly are and living from that deeper truth every day," Farrell said. "Over these 13 weeks, we'll cultivate the practices, awareness, and community that allow this remembrance to become a lived experience, creating meaningful change in every area of life."About Sacred ShiftSacred Shift is a 13-week virtual program designed to guide participants beyond information and into embodiment — cultivating the practices, awareness, and community needed to remember their deeper truth and live from it daily. The program meets live online once per week for 13 weeks, allowing participants from anywhere in the world to join in real time for guided practices and group discussion, with the added intimacy and accountability of a small, dedicated cohort personally led by Farrell.The program begins August 12, 2026. Tuition is $797, with a three-payment option available. A limited number of spots remain.About Steve FarrellSteve Farrell is Co-Founder and Worldwide Executive Director of Humanity's Team, a global nonprofit dedicated to helping people awaken to the interconnectedness of all life and live consciously, and author of The Inner Way: Reclaim the Truth of Who You Are and Why You're Here.Before dedicating his life to this mission, Farrell spent decades in the technology sector, founding two high-tech firms featured on the Inc. 500 list. A spiritual awakening inspired him to leave the corporate world and focus on creating educational programs, events, and resources that support personal and planetary transformation.In 2003, Farrell co-founded Humanity's Team alongside bestselling author Neale Donald Walsch (author of the Conversations with God series). The organization's mission is to make conscious living prevalent worldwide, and today serves a global community of more than 1.4 million people across over 100 countries. Under Farrell's leadership, the movement's projects have included the Conscious Business Change Agent (CBCA) certification program; Transformational Education programs spanning business, science, spirituality, creativity, relationships, and healing; and the Humanity Stream streaming service.Through his writing, speaking, and leadership, Farrell encourages individuals to align with their Higher Self, discover their purpose, and contribute to a more compassionate and sustainable world. In addition to The Inner Way, he is the author of A New Universal Dream and contributed a chapter to Our Moment of Choice — Evolutionary Visions and Hope for the Future, titled "The Dawn of a Conscious Business Movement." He is a member of the Evolutionary Leadership Council and lives in Boulder, Colo., with his wife and family.Learn more at www.stevefarrell.org Enrollment InformationSpace in Sacred Shift is limited to 20 students. Tuition is $797, with a three-payment plan available. Interested individuals are encouraged to register early.To learn more or register, visit: humanitysteam.org/sacredshift

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