White Label Communications Welcomes Don Joos as New CEO

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Label Communications (WLC), the market-leading provider of white-label communications and technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Don Joos as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 20, 2026. Joos succeeds founder and longtime CEO Tom Joseph, who will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board.Joos brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in technology and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), working with companies ranging from start-ups to large enterprises. He has a proven track record of leading companies through periods of transformation and growth, making him a natural fit to build on WLC’s momentum. In recent years, the company has grown from a provider of white-labeled cloud voice and UCaaS solutions into a comprehensive communications technology provider — offering enterprise-level, AI-driven contact center solutions, WAN optimization, and network monitoring.“I’m honored to lead White Label Communications at a moment when the business opportunity has never been stronger,” said Joos. “Over the past year, WLC has strengthened its position as a full communications technology provider, and my priority is to make that expanded portfolio easier and compelling for partners to sell, support, and grow under their own brand. I’ve spent my career transforming companies at pivotal growth moments into partner-focused organizations, and I’m excited to do that work alongside this team.”Joos previously served as CEO of Acre Security, where he led the transformation of the business model from on prem to cloud based solutions while integrating numerous prior acquisitions into a cohesive entity for the partner community. Prior to Acre, he served as CEO of Siris portfolio companies TPx Communications and PGi, and as President & CEO of ShoreTel (NASDAQ: SHOR), where he drove the strategic transformation of the business to a subscription-based SaaS model that culminated in a successful sale. Before ShoreTel, he held various leadership roles at Avaya for almost a decade, building valuable experience in the unified communications and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions that are central to WLC’s service stack.“When I founded WLC in 2010, I set out to build a company that put partners first — and that principle has driven every decision since,” said Tom Joseph, founder and Chairman. “Don is the right leader to carry it forward. His track record of scaling communications businesses and integrating acquisitions into a unified platform makes him uniquely suited to lead WLC's next chapter. I look forward to supporting him as Chairman of the Board.”To learn more about WLC, visit whitelabelcomm.com

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