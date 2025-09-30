White Label Communications Acquires Intelitrex

Acquisition Adds Leading Network Monitoring and WAN Optimization Capabilities as Company Continues on Rapid Growth Trajectory

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- White Label Communications (WLC) , the market-leading provider of white-label UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS solutions, today announced the acquisition of Intelitrex , a leading provider of network monitoring and WAN optimization. This strategic acquisition complements WLC’s reputation for network reliability and insight, while empowering partners by providing visibility into the connectivity enabling their voice revenue streams, further strengthening the company’s position in the industry.This expansion comes at a significant moment, as the network monitoring and managed services market is projected to grow to $8.24 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 10.4%, according to Fortune Business Insights . With access to a SaaS-based network monitoring and WAN optimization tool, and the option to engage WLC managed services, WLC’s partners gain the competitive edge to track performance and fix problems before customers notice — providing not just a service, but peace of mind in an era of increased performance and security concerns.“We’re excited to welcome Intelitrex into the WLC family — it’s a team whose experience and expertise align closely with ours,” said Thomas Joseph, Founder and CEO of WLC. “Together, our Partners will benefit from more than just added features; they’ll gain a simplified, more profitable monitoring stack. Intelitrex’s ability to remove unnecessary complexity and focus on what truly matters — visibility, uptime, and alleviating alert fatigue — complements WLC’s dedication to delivering transformative communication and network experiences.”“Becoming part of White Label Communications amplifies our core mission at Intelitrex — to simplify network monitoring so service providers can focus on delivering results instead of managing a complex web of tools,” said Jason Morrow, Co-Founder and CEO of Intelitrex.This is WLC’s second acquisition this year, following their acquisition of Grupo NGN, a leading provider of AI-powered contact center communications solutions, in July. The company’s growth strategy is rooted in a buy, build, or partner approach to advance the platform, accelerate innovation, and deliver modern, reliable solutions.“This acquisition was the natural next step in our mission to build a ‘Communications First’ IT Solution Company that provides our customers with everything they need to build and service their IT and voice business,” added Warren Reyburn, Chief Operating Officer of WLC. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve our offering while driving competitive advantages on behalf of our reseller community. Future development targets may include an expanded device menu, AI integration, and enhanced voice and data analytics. Partners can offer a premium add‑on to their clients — and maximize their revenue while curing for attrition.”To learn more about WLC, visit whitelabelcomm.com.

