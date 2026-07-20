*UPDATE* St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile
STATE
OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT
OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT
STATE POLICE
NEWS
RELEASE
***UPDATE***
On July 19th, 2026, at approximately 1730 hours Emma
Aldridge (14) returned to her home safely. The Vermont State Police thanks the
public for their assistance with this matter.
CASE#: 26A2004630
TROOPER: Adam
Martin
STATION: St
Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: July 18th, 2026 @ 1451 hours
LOCATION: Church Street Isle La Motte, VT
MISSING JUVENILE: Emma
Aldridge
AGE: 14
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 18th, 2026, at approximately 1451 hours
the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a runaway
juvenile. Emma Aldridge (14) of Isle La Motte, VT was last known to have left
her residence to stay overnight at a friend’s house on the evening of July 17th.
The following morning, when Aldridge did not come home, it was discovered that
Emma had not stayed overnight at the friend’s house and was seen by a friend
being picked up in an unknown vehicle at approximately 1700 hours on July 17th.
Aldridge is described as a white female who is
approximately 5’01” tall, 102 pounds with red hair and green eyes. The incident does not appear suspicious,
though there are concerns for Aldridge's welfare. Anyone with information
regarding Aldridge's whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact VSP St.
Albans at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Adam
Martin (221)
Vermont State
Police
St. Albans
Barracks
(802)524-5993
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