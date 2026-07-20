UPDATE* St. Albans Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

***UPDATE***

On July 19th, 2026, at approximately 1730 hours Emma Aldridge (14) returned to her home safely. The Vermont State Police thanks the public for their assistance with this matter.

CASE#: 26A2004630

TROOPER: Adam Martin

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: July 18th, 2026 @ 1451 hours

LOCATION: Church Street Isle La Motte, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Emma Aldridge

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Isle La Motte, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 18th, 2026, at approximately 1451 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile. Emma Aldridge (14) of Isle La Motte, VT was last known to have left her residence to stay overnight at a friend’s house on the evening of July 17th. The following morning, when Aldridge did not come home, it was discovered that Emma had not stayed overnight at the friend’s house and was seen by a friend being picked up in an unknown vehicle at approximately 1700 hours on July 17th.

Aldridge is described as a white female who is approximately 5’01” tall, 102 pounds with red hair and green eyes. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Aldridge's welfare. Anyone with information regarding Aldridge's whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact VSP St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov