St. Albans Barracks | 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2004645
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Carson Cowhig
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802)-524-5993 Op. 3
DATE/TIME: 07/19/2026 at approximately 0835 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Stage Coach Rd, Bakersfield, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: David Reynolds
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 19th, 2026, at approximately 0835 hours, the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks was notified of a citizen dispute in the town of Bakersfield. Troopers responded to the incident, and through investigation, determined that David Reynolds caused pain and serious bodily injury to a family or household member. Reynolds was later located and taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Reynolds was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility and is being held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2026 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Carson Cowhig
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993 Op. 3
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