St. Albans Barracks | 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2004645

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Carson Cowhig

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802)-524-5993 Op. 3

DATE/TIME: 07/19/2026 at approximately 0835 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Old Stage Coach Rd, Bakersfield, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: David Reynolds

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bakersfield, VT

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 19th, 2026, at approximately 0835 hours, the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks was notified of a citizen dispute in the town of Bakersfield. Troopers responded to the incident, and through investigation, determined that David Reynolds caused pain and serious bodily injury to a family or household member. Reynolds was later located and taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans barracks for processing. Reynolds was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility and is being held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 20, 2026 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Carson Cowhig

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993 Op. 3