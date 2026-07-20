Mikaila Bell Earns Three Kentucky State Degrees Before Age 25

The active-duty Army soldier completed two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree while building on a life shaped by military experience

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Mikaila Bell’s path through Kentucky State University stretched from Frankfort to Japan, from military dependent to active-duty soldier, and from first-year student to three-time graduate before age 25.

Bell earned a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Kentucky State in 2023. She began her Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Behavioral Science through the University’s regular graduate program, then shifted to KYSU Global with guidance from Kendal Smith, visiting assistant professor of interdisciplinary behavioral sciences, to make completing coursework from Japan more accessible.

She completed the master’s degree in December 2025 while managing active-duty Army responsibilities and a 14-hour time difference.

“I have been a military dependent all of my life,” Bell said. “I completed undergrad as a military dependent. I joined the Army after completing my bachelor’s degrees and was stationed in Japan while completing my master’s.”

Bell’s path to Kentucky State began after both of her parents, who served in the U.S. Army, were stationed at Fort Knox in Kentucky, not far from Frankfort. Bell had graduated from high school in Kaiserslautern, Germany, in 2019, and wanted a college that kept her close to family while giving her space to grow independently.

“My parents were stationed at Fort Knox in 2019, shortly after I graduated high school,” Bell said. “I wanted to still be near them, but of course a little distance away, which is why I applied to Kentucky State.”

Military life shaped Bell long before college. Moving often as a child taught her adaptability, resilience, and the ability to build relationships in new places. Returning from Germany to begin college in the United States also required adjustment, but Bell said those experiences helped her see the world through multiple perspectives.

“The military has shaped me in many ways,” Bell said. “I am very adaptable due to moving multiple times as a child. I can make friends anywhere. I can accept adversity, especially moving from Germany back to the states to begin college.”

At Kentucky State, Bell found support, independence, and belonging. She said faculty and administrators helped her throughout her undergraduate and graduate studies, and she found sisterhood through Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Lambda Chapter.

“My experience at Kentucky State means a lot to me,” Bell said. “Many professors and administrators helped and supported me in many ways throughout my undergraduate years and grad school. I became very independent and had a lot of great experiences. I grew completely out of my shell by attending Kentucky State.”

The academic demands were significant. Bell graduated with a 3.8 GPA as an undergraduate while completing two degree programs, then earned a 3.7 GPA in graduate school while balancing active-duty military responsibilities from Japan.

“Pushing to achieve a 4.0 GPA or a high GPA in general is challenging, but it can be done,” Bell said. “You must have the drive and initiative to get the help you need and put aside the time you need to get your work done.”

Everett Bracken, Director of Military & Veteran Affairs at Kentucky State, said Bell’s story reflects the range of experiences military-connected students bring to the University.

“Mikaila’s story shows how military-connected students often carry more than one identity at the same time,” Bracken said. “She came to Kentucky State as a military dependent, completed two undergraduate degrees, continued into graduate study, and then pursued that work while serving on active duty. That kind of persistence speaks to her discipline, support system, and commitment to the future she is building.”

Bell now serves in the Army as a chaplain assistant, helping chaplains provide counseling and support to soldiers. She has also been accepted into the Army Master of Social Work program, an accelerated pathway that will allow her to earn a Master of Social Work and work toward licensure as a licensed clinical social worker for the U.S. Army.

She credits her parents as her strongest support system, along with professors who believed in her and worked with her as she pursued her goals.

“My value of never quitting or giving up allowed me to complete three degrees before the age of 25,” Bell said. “My parents were my biggest support system, as well as my professors, who believed in me and worked with me.”

Her advice to military dependents and active-duty students is practical: use the resources available, communicate early, and stay organized.

“As a military dependent student, I would say to use your Veteran Affairs staff as your asset,” Bell said. “Make sure to turn in all your documents in time to receive your benefits, and if you have any questions, they are always there to help.”

For active-duty students, Bell said communication with faculty is essential.

“Be open with your professors and explain your situation, any time zone differences, field exercises, and stay on top of due dates,” Bell said.

For Bell, Kentucky State became a place to grow, prepare, and keep moving forward. Her journey from military dependent to active-duty soldier to three-time degree earner reflects the discipline, family support, and determination that have shaped her path.

Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of stories highlighting military-connected students and graduates at Kentucky State University. Previous stories featured Octavia Harper, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Class of 2026 MBA graduate; Allen Claycomb, a U.S. Army veteran pursuing an MBA in Executive Leadership through KYSU Global; Syndie Finn, a military spouse completing a degree she began more than 35 years ago; and Juan Nava, an active-duty Army student who completed his degree through KYSU Global.