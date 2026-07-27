Kimberly Harriford Earns National Honor for Family and Consumer Sciences Work

Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension educator recognized for service to families, schools, and community organizations in the Bowling Green area

For Kentucky families across the Bowling Green area, Kimberly Harriford helps turn research-based knowledge into practical guidance for healthier lives, stronger careers, and greater well-being. Her work takes her into schools, after-school programs, and community organizations, where she provides educational programs in nutrition, health and wellness, and professional development.

That commitment recently earned Harriford national recognition from fellow professionals in her field.

Harriford, an Extension life and work educator with Kentucky State University Cooperative Extension, received the Outstanding Family and Consumer Sciences Professional Award from the National Coalition for Black Development in Family and Consumer Sciences. The organization presented the award June 20 during the American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Annual Conference in Louisville.

The award recognizes Harriford’s Cooperative Extension service, including her work promoting family and consumer sciences careers and delivering programs that respond to the needs of Bowling Green-area residents.

“Kimberly understands that effective Extension work begins with listening to communities and providing knowledge they can put to use in their daily lives,” said Dr. Tyrell Kahan, Associate Extension Administrator at Kentucky State. “This recognition reflects her commitment to practical education and the meaningful relationships she has built throughout the Bowling Green area.”

Family and consumer sciences encompasses many aspects of everyday life, including nutrition, personal finances, child development, family relationships, textiles, and hospitality. Professionals in the field use research and education to help individuals and families make informed decisions, develop useful skills, and strengthen their overall well-being.

Through her role at Kentucky State, Harriford brings that work directly into the community. Her programs provide participants with information they can use at home, at school, and in the workplace while extending the University’s land-grant mission beyond the classroom.

The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences Annual Conference brings together educators, researchers, Extension professionals, and others working in the discipline. Participants take part in training sessions, presentations, roundtable discussions, and other professional development activities addressing issues that affect individuals, families, and communities.

A two-time Kentucky State graduate, Harriford holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Master of Public Administration. Her academic background and Extension experience support an approach that combines public service, education, and community engagement.

The Outstanding Family and Consumer Sciences Professional Award reflects Harriford’s sustained work in the Bowling Green area and the broader role Cooperative Extension plays in connecting Kentucky communities with practical, research-based information.