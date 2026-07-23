New Book by Dr. Phillip Clay Explores the Hidden Experience of Feeling Homeless at Home

“Homeless Living in a Home” examines how trauma, isolation, and social conditions can leave people disconnected even when they have a place to live

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Homelessness is most often understood as the absence of shelter, but Dr. Phillip H. Clay Jr. asks readers to consider another, less visible experience: living within the walls of a home without feeling safe, supported, connected, or secure. In his new book, Homeless Living in a Home, the Kentucky State University educator examines how trauma, abuse, loneliness, and social conditions can leave individuals feeling displaced despite having a physical place to live.

That distinction between having a home and feeling at home allows Dr. Clay, associate professor in the School of Education and interim director of Graduate Studies and Disability Services, to explore questions involving psychology, education, community, and socioeconomic circumstances. His goal is to help readers recognize struggles that may remain hidden behind outward appearances of stability.

“Having a roof over your head does not always mean that you feel safe, supported, or at home,” Dr. Clay said. “This book explores the experiences that can leave people feeling isolated within their own families and communities while also pointing toward healing, connection, and hope.”

Family relationships, social environments, educational experiences, and access to resources all become part of the book’s examination of what Dr. Clay describes as emotional homelessness and invisible trauma. Together, those influences can shape an individual’s sense of belonging and ability to heal.

The book also moves beyond identifying the problem. Resources included throughout the publication direct individuals toward assistance in several areas, while a community action guide helps families, educators, organizations, and community leaders consider how they can respond.

“People experiencing trauma or profound loneliness may be surrounded by others and still feel as though they have nowhere to turn,” Dr. Clay said. “My hope is that this book helps readers see those experiences more clearly, approach them with compassion, and understand that communities can play an active role in helping people reconnect.”

For Dr. Clay, the subject draws upon more than 25 years of experience educating students from kindergarten through college in general and special education settings. Since joining Kentucky State’s faculty in 2017, he has contributed experience in educational leadership, accreditation, classroom and program management, and data management.

His connection to Kentucky State began long before he joined its faculty. A Lexington native and University alumnus, Dr. Clay earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and administration and a master’s degree in special education from Kentucky State. That family legacy continues through two of his children, who currently attend the University.

Leadership roles across Kentucky State have further broadened his perspective on the institutional and personal support people need to succeed. In addition to his current responsibilities, Dr. Clay has served as Faculty Senate president, chair of the School of Education, director of the Master of Arts in Special Education program, and faculty athletics representative.

He also holds a master’s degree in educational leadership with a concentration in principalship and a doctorate in educational leadership with a specialization in business from the University of the Cumberlands.

Homeless Living in a Home is Dr. Clay’s second book. His earlier publication, What You Need to Know About Special Education as a Parent and Teacher, helps families and educators understand special education processes, build stronger partnerships, and advocate for children’s needs.

Beyond the University, Dr. Clay serves as polemarch, or president, of the Frankfort Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and adviser to Kentucky State’s Alpha Upsilon Chapter.

Homeless Living in a Home is available in paperback and electronic formats through Amazon and other major booksellers.