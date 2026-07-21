Sphere Expands Platform Reboot™ to Help Companies Evaluate Software and SaaS Replacement Opportunities

Focused initiative helps enterprises determine which systems to retain, modernize or replace as AI changes the economics of custom software

The lesson is not that every company should replace every software vendor. The lesson is that AI has changed what is economically possible. ” — Leon Ginsburg, Founder and CEO of Sphere.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sphere Inc., a digital engineering and enterprise AI company, today announced an expanded focus within its Platform Reboot™ offering to help organizations identify opportunities to replace high-cost SaaS tools and aging business applications with purpose-built software.

The initiative gives business and technology leaders a structured way to assess which systems should remain with established software providers, which should be modernized and which may deliver greater financial or operational value as software the organization owns.

The announcement comes amid renewed attention to the enterprise build-versus-buy decision. Recent reporting indicates that Starbucks is developing internal alternatives to portions of its existing software environment while reviewing approximately $400 million in annual software spending.

“The lesson is not that every company should replace every software vendor,” said Leon Ginsburg, Founder and CEO of Sphere. “The lesson is that AI has changed what is economically possible. Companies should now be asking whether the systems most closely tied to how they operate still make sense as generic, rented software.”

Platform Reboot provides three paths based on the organization’s current technology and business needs:

• Modernize the Core — Evolve a legacy platform without the risk of a disruptive, full-scale rewrite.

• Replace the App — Retire an aging or poorly fitting application and rebuild the workflows that matter.

• Escape the SaaS Trap — Replace expensive or rigid SaaS tools with software designed around the organization’s specific processes and ownership requirements.

Organizations can begin with a Platform Reboot Assessment or SaaS Escape Review. Sphere evaluates the current platform, application portfolio or SaaS environment across several areas, including cost, workflow fit, dependencies, security risk, business value and long-term ownership requirements.

The resulting roadmap identifies which systems should be retained, modernized or replaced, along with implementation priorities, projected return on investment and a phased path to production.

“Generating code faster does not remove the responsibilities that come with owning production software,” Ginsburg said. “Replacement systems still need strong architecture, integrations, security, testing, monitoring and ongoing maintenance. The decision has to consider the full lifecycle of the software, not simply the cost of the initial build.”

Sphere developed this approach through its own internal operations. Using Sphere AI Foundry and its Precision-Driven Engineering™ methodology, the company replaced five separate systems covering CRM, marketing automation, website chat, customer support and lead generation with one AI-native platform.

Sphere reports that the system entered production within 20 days and eliminated approximately $110,000 in annual SaaS and subscription fees.

The internal project now serves as a working reference implementation for clients evaluating similar opportunities.

Platform Reboot is intended for organizations experiencing:

• Rising per-user or subscription costs

• Software that requires extensive workarounds or customization

• Fragmented applications and unreliable integrations

• Aging internal systems that are difficult to maintain

• Critical workflows controlled by a vendor’s product roadmap

• Operational processes that could create a competitive advantage if owned

Sphere emphasizes that software replacement is not appropriate for every system. Standardized platforms may remain the best choice when the software is highly regulated, broadly commoditized or performing effectively at an acceptable cost.

“The objective is not replacement for its own sake,” Ginsburg said. “It is to identify the systems where ownership creates a real business advantage—and to build and operate those systems responsibly.”

Organizations interested in evaluating their software portfolios can learn more or request an assessment through Sphere’s Platform Reboot page.

About Sphere

Sphere is a digital engineering partner helping ambitious companies build, modernize and scale software. Sphere combines enterprise AI strategy, software engineering, platform modernization, data capabilities and governance to help organizations move from ideas and prototypes to secure, production-ready systems. For more information about Sphere visit https://www.sphereinc.com/ or contact us.

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