Sphere Wins 2026 Global Recognition Award for Excellence in Enterprise Technology, AI, Cloud, and Digital Engineering

This recognition highlights Sphere’s measurable client outcomes, responsible AI practices, and world-class performance across leadership, service and innovation

Our mission is to help organizations empower their people with AI, cloud, and digital engineering solutions that create extraordinary outcomes for the people inside their organization.” — Leon Ginsburg, Founder and CEO of Sphere.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sphere, a global digital engineering and technology consulting company, has been named a winner of a 2026 Global Recognition Award, recognizing the company’s exceptional achievement in delivering enterprise-grade technology solutions that move organizations from experimentation to real operational outcomes.

The Global Recognition Awards program evaluates thousands of applicants each year through an independent judging process. According to Global Recognition Awards, only 5.8% of more than 15,000 annual entrants receive recognition, making the award a highly selective honor.

Sphere was recognized for its work across artificial intelligence, cloud modernization, and digital engineering, as well as its ability to help organizations solve persistent business challenges, including fragmented systems, operational inefficiency, and rising customer expectations. The company received the highest possible rating of five out of five across every scored dimension, including leadership, service, workplace culture, customer experience, and innovation.

“Sphere demonstrates what it means to operate at a world-class level, and its ability to combine strategic vision with accountable delivery, ethical artificial intelligence practices, and a culture of excellence across every dimension of evaluation is precisely why it has earned a 2026 Global Recognition Award,” said Alex Sterling, spokesperson for Global Recognition Awards.

Sphere’s recognition reflects its practical approach to technology consulting, bringing together product strategists, engineers, cloud architects, data experts, and AI specialists to help clients turn complex business needs into scalable, measurable solutions. Recent work includes AI-powered call summarization systems that convert large volumes of customer conversations into faster, actionable insights, as well as AI-powered invoice auditing solutions that identify billing discrepancies and recover significant carrier costs at scale.

“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects what we believe technology should do,” said Leon Ginsburg, Founder and CEO of Sphere. “AI doesn’t replace human potential. It expands it. Our mission is to help organizations empower their people with AI, cloud, and digital engineering solutions that create extraordinary outcomes for the people inside their organization.”

Sphere was also recognized for its responsible approach to AI adoption. The company helps organizations implement artificial intelligence with a focus on explainability, trust, governance, and operational reliability. This disciplined approach is increasingly important as enterprises move beyond AI experimentation and begin deploying solutions inside live business environments.

The award also highlights Sphere’s internal culture of ownership, collaboration, and technical excellence. Global Recognition Awards noted that Sphere’s workplace culture, leadership, and execution discipline directly influence the quality, security, and scalability of the solutions it delivers for clients.

As organizations continue to navigate major technology shifts, including automation, cloud migration, AI adoption, and data-driven decision-making, Sphere remains focused on helping clients build systems that create long-term business value, not just short-term technical wins.

About Sphere

Sphere is a global digital engineering and technology consulting company that helps organizations design, build, and modernize software, cloud platforms, data systems, and AI-powered solutions. With expertise across product strategy, software engineering, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, data, and digital experience, Sphere partners with clients to solve complex business challenges and deliver scalable technology outcomes. For more information about Sphere visit https://www.sphereinc.com/ or contact us.

About Global Recognition Awards

Global Recognition Awards is an international awards program that recognizes companies, leaders, and organizations demonstrating exceptional achievement across business, leadership, innovation, service, and related performance categories. Applications are evaluated by impartial industry experts using a rigorous scoring methodology designed to support fair and objective assessment across industries. For more information about GRA Awards, visit www.globalrecognitionawards.org.

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