Zinnia varieties perform through summer months

When the summer heat settles across the South, many flowering plants begin to slow down. But not zinnias.

These plants seem to thrive under stifling conditions and put on an incredible show. I find myself stopping to admire them every time I see them through the summer.

One reason I recommend zinnias so often is that they are incredibly easy to grow. Give them a sunny location, reasonably well-drained soil and a little water during extended dry periods, and they will reward you with months of blooms.

Another reason I love them is that they are magnets for butterflies, bees and other beneficial pollinators. This makes them an excellent choice for gardeners who want to create a vibrant and wildlife-friendly landscape.

One variety that has caught my eye is the Crestar Mix zinnia.

These distinctive flowers have unusual, crested blooms that give each blossom extra texture and character. Instead of the traditional rounded flower form, the petals have a ruffled appearance that adds interest to flower beds and cutting gardens alike.

Crestar Mix blooms in cheerful shades of pink, orange, yellow, red and salmon. These flowers create a lively tapestry that brightens the landscape throughout the summer months.

Another eye-catching favorite is Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor.

Its striking flowers feature rich red petals tipped with brilliant golden yellow, creating a dramatic two-toned effect that almost looks hand-painted. This variety is a prolific bloomer, continuously producing fresh flowers even during the hottest days.

The Profusion series has become a Southern favorite with their outstanding tolerance to heat, humidity and common foliar diseases such as powdery mildew. These plants have a compact, well-branched growth habit, making them ideal for borders, containers, mass plantings and landscape beds where reliable color with minimal maintenance is desired.

Profusion Double White Improved provides a beautiful contrast to these warm colors.

Its fully double, snow-white blooms add elegance and brightness to the garden while helping neighboring flowers appear even more vivid. White flowers have the unique ability to reflect light, making evening gardens glow and creating a cooling look during the hottest months of the year.

This improved variety offers excellent flower production, sturdy plants and the same dependable disease resistance that has made the Profusion series so popular.

If you are looking for dependable summer color, it is hard to beat zinnias.

Whether you choose the unique blooms of Crestar Mix, the bold colors of Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor or the bright elegance of Profusion Double White Improved, these flowers will provide a season-long display that thrives in our Southern heat.