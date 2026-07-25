Study, plan homesteading before beginning

RAYMOND, Miss. -- Many Mississippians have joined the surge of Americans who are incorporating homesteading practices into their everyday lives for a more sustainable, self-sufficient lifestyle.

Interest in homesteading practices, such as composting, upcycling and food production and preservation, have been increasing nationwide since the mid-1990s, according to the non-profit organization Homesteaders of America. That interest surged after the COVID-19 pandemic and keeps growing.

Sherry Bell, an environmental educator with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, has seen that increase firsthand. She has offered multiple educational programs on homesteading practices, including wild, edible plants and a homesteading workshop.

“The people that I meet during programs and workshops are generally interested in learning how to live more self-sufficient lifestyles,” Bell said. “Their reasons for this vary greatly. Some would like to find ways to save money by learning traditional skills to grow, prepare and preserve their own foods, while others are interested in a simpler lifestyle that reconnects them with the environment.”

Homesteading has a wide range of participants, including professionals, families and young couples who live in both rural and suburban areas.

“Some own acreage, and others rent community garden space. They are all people who enjoy growing their own food, protecting natural resources and living a simpler, more self-reliant lifestyle,” Bell said.

Lara Angel and Matt Thornton, both Extension agents in DeSoto County, are among the agents and specialists that are also offering training in these subject areas. Angel and Thornton have held homesteading workshops that address various topics, including gardening, seed starting, home canning, bread making, chainsaw safety and poultry and small livestock.

“Clients who come to us want to get back to the basics and provide for their families,” Angel said. “Some have tried homesteading tasks and failed, so they come to us to learn the proper way. Almost all of them want to be more sustainable and self-sufficient when it comes to their food.”

In fact, a poll of nearly 4,000 Homesteaders of America members found that over half of respondents began homesteading because of food concerns, namely food security and healthier food options.

While homesteading can be rewarding for many reasons, it also comes with challenges. This can be especially true for those new to homesteading practices.

“When people add new chores and tasks to their day that is already jam packed with other regular obligations, clients get lost and don’t know who to turn to,” Angel said. “Homesteading can be costly too, but it’s an investment. Over time the costs will decrease, and the benefits will increase once you are established.”

Taking time to learn about and understand homesteading practices will help ensure success. In their Master Urban Homesteading Workshop, Angel, Thornton and other experts show clients the research that backs up the processes they teach and give clients the tools to make good decisions.

Thornton said his best advice for beginners is to start small and expand as their comfort level and knowledge grow.

“We spend a lot of time in the gardening and livestock sections focusing on the basics for a couple of reasons,” Thornton said. “One, many of the participants, especially with livestock, have interest but are starting from scratch and need the essentials to get started. Two, many of the issues we see throughout the year are related to an overlooked step.”

Bell offered these additional tips for beginners:

Rent first. Before buying property and equipment, make sure homesteading is a good fit. Renting property and renting or borrowing equipment can reduce the expense of trying out gardening or raising livestock.

Plan ahead. Think about how to handle equipment breakdowns or infrastructure repairs. Have extra supplies on hand for unexpected incidents.

Know your neighbors. Neighbors with the same interests and goals provide an opportunity for learning, skill swapping and equipment sharing.

Relying on reputable sources to learn about homesteading skills is important, Bell said. She recommends non-biased, research-based information from universities or the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Homesteaders of America also has reliable educational resources.

Multiple educational publications on various homesteading-related practices are available on MSU Extension’s website.

Angel and Thornton will again offer the Master Urban Homesteading Workshop in DeSoto County in October. Bell is planning a homesteading conference for Nov. 6-7 at the Central Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Raymond.