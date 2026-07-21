MSU workshop trains on hydroponic farming

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. -- A limited number of people with an interest in hydroponic farming are invited to a free workshop Oct. 13 hosted by Mississippi State University.

Registration will be open to the public July 31 with just seven spots available for the workshop, although those added to a waiting list may have an opportunity to join the workshop. There is no charge to attend, and participants will receive lunch and take home fresh, live hydroponic harvests of leafy greens and microgreens.

Qianwen “Megan” Zhang, MSU Extension horticulturist and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station researcher, said the workshop is designed for those professionals who support hydroponic farmers and those in the business or seeking to get into hydroponic farming.

“This workshop is designed as a practical, hands-on workshop exploring real hydroponic systems, including deep water culture, the nutrient film technique, Dutch buckets, vertical towers and indoor vertical farming,” Zhang said.

The event begins with registration at 9:30 a.m. Sessions start at 10 a.m., and the event will conclude at 3 p.m. Participants will have the chance to win a benchtop hydroponic system and hydroponic supplies as a door prize.

Register for the workshop at https://tinyurl.com/Hydroponic-Workshop.

The Truck Crops Branch Experiment Station, part of the Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station, is located at 2024 Experiment Station Road in Crystal Springs. The event is sponsored by MSU Extension and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture through the Southern Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program.

MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation, please contact Zhang at 601-892-3731 or qz72@msstate.edu.