https://www.overdueingit.org/home/episode/3511c708/53-conjuring-southern-gothic…

Overdueing It is a project funded by the Rhode Island Office of Library and Information Services and is produced by library staff around the state. We are proud to be a resident partner of the Rhode Island Center for the Book. The views, thoughts, and opinions expressed are the speakers’ own and do not represent those of the Overdueing It podcast, its sponsor organizations, or any participants' place of employment. The content of Overdueing It episodes are the property of the individual creators, with permission for Overdueing it to share the content on their podcast feed in perpetuity. Any of the content from the Overdueing podcast can not be reproduced without express written permission.