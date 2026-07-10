Public Library Annual Survey Training Sessions

Public libraries are required to submit the PLAS in order to qualify for state library grant-in-aid.

Two virtual training sessions have been scheduled for Wednesday, July 22 at 2pm and Wednesday, August 19 at 10:30am. The sessions will review the use of LibPAS (the date collection platform), provide clarifications for reporting data, and review the grant-in-aid process. Registration is required and can be completed through the OLIS CE Calendar events linked above.

For more information, visit Public Library Annual Survey.